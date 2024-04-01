Dhoni lights up Vizag with quickfire 37 in 1st IPL 2024 batting appearance

It was vintage MS Dhoni on display as he lit up Vizag in his first batting appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Coming to bat at number eight, when his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed 72 to win from 23 balls, the 42-year-old got going right from the word go.





Vintage Dhoni on display in IPL 2024 DC vs CSK game. Photo: Sportzpics Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Facing Mukesh Kumar, who had picked up three wickets already, Dhoni pulled him for a four. He was given a chance by Khaleelk who dropped a sitter at backward point. Making use of that chance Dhoni hit a four to keep the target achievable at 58 from 18 balls.

However, not getting any sort of support from Jadeja, Dhoni started to do the heavy lifting as he hit Khaleel for a six in the 18th over.

That Mukesh Kumar over

In the 19th over, Dhoni decided to take matters into his own hands as he declined single. But Mukesh Kumar was right on the money as he kept nailing the wide outside off yorkers and did not give Dhoni much of a chance to free his hands.

When vintage Dhoni was on show





Dhoni's one handed strike in Viazg. Photo: Sportzpics But 20th over from Anrich Nortje was the one in which Dhoni came out all guns blazing with his repertoire of shots. He first drove Northe through extra cover for a four to see the entire Vizag crowd go mad. But it was his one-handed six over long-on that raised the decibel levels to their highest.

With four over long-on and then a six over cover-mid-off, Dhonis finished it in style but ended up on the losing side.

Dhoni's Vizag connection