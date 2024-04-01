Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Dhoni lights up Vizag with quickfire 37 in 1st IPL 2024 batting appearance

Dhoni lights up Vizag with quickfire 37 in 1st IPL 2024 batting appearance

The 20th over from Anrich Nortje was the one in which Dhoni came out all guns blazing with his repertoire of shots

Dhoni lights up Vizag with quickfire 37 in 1st IPL 2024 batting appearance. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:04 AM IST
It was vintage MS Dhoni on display as he lit up Vizag in his first batting appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Coming to bat at number eight, when his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed 72 to win from 23 balls, the 42-year-old got going right from the word go. 

Facing Mukesh Kumar, who had picked up three wickets already, Dhoni pulled him for a four. He was given a chance by Khaleelk who dropped a sitter at backward point. Making use of that chance Dhoni hit a four to keep the target achievable at 58 from 18 balls. 

Vintage Dhoni on display in IPL 2024 DC vs CSK game. Photo: Sportzpics

However, not getting any sort of support from Jadeja, Dhoni started to do the heavy lifting as he hit Khaleel for a six in the 18th over. 

That Mukesh Kumar over 

In the 19th over, Dhoni decided to take matters into his own hands as he declined single. But Mukesh Kumar was right on the money as he kept nailing the wide outside off yorkers and did not give Dhoni much of a chance to free his hands. 

When vintage Dhoni was on show 

But 20th over from Anrich Nortje was the one in which Dhoni came out all guns blazing with his repertoire of shots. He first drove Northe through extra cover for a four to see the entire Vizag crowd go mad. But it was his one-handed six over long-on that raised the decibel levels to their highest. 

Dhoni's one handed strike in Viazg. Photo: Sportzpics

With four over long-on and then a six over cover-mid-off, Dhonis finished it in style but ended up on the losing side. 

Dhoni's Vizag connection

However, it was not a matter of loss or win after the 19th over as the Vizag crowd wanted to see their favourite man smash boundaries and that's what they saw in the end. It was the same venue which brought fame to Dhoni for the first time when on April 5 in 2005, he smashed an unbeaten 148 against Pakistan and never looked back again.

Dhoni's Viazg connection. Photo: Sportzpics

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

