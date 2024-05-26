Shashank to Abhishek: Top 5 Indian uncapped run-scorers in IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League 2024 like its predecessor seasons was also one of those in which the Indian uncapped players shone. With the bat it was particularly a season of those who were at one point disregarded at the domestic level.

Here are the top five run getters in among the Indian uncapped players in IPL 2024:

Riyan Parag

The Rajasthan Royals player was ridiculed for having been retained by the Rajasthan Royals even after him not playing up to the mark. But in this season he repaid the faith by scoring 573 runs in 14 innings of 16 matches.

Abhishek Sharma

Second on the list is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek was traded for Shikhar Dhawan by the Sunrisres with Delhi Capitals way back in 2020. It has taken him four years, but he has finally come good and is one of the reasons why the Sunrisers are in the final. The left-handed basher as scored 482 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.43.

Shashank Singh





ALSO READ: Tushar to Harshit: Top 5 Indian uncapped wicket-takers in IPL 2024 Shashank Singh, who was done and suited ahveing been picked by Sunrisres, Delhi Capitals and tried by many in trails before this season, rose from the ashes and baceme one of the mainstays of the otherwise dismal Punjab batting order. The Chhatisgarh batting all-rounder made 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and at a strike rate of 164.65.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran was good in patches as he managed to score 334 runs despite getting a chance in every game. He had two fifties to his name and his strike rate of 156.8 was brilliant.

Abhishek Porel