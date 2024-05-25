ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team departs for US

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma on Saturday left for the USA to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held across the Americas from June 2, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Captain Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathore, fielding coach T Dilip, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, batter Suryakumar Yadav, spinner Kuldeep Yadav were seen entering the airport as the first batch of Indian players.



India senior batter Virat Kohli was not seen at the Mumbai airport. He might leave later alongwith other teammates.



Rinku Singh was not part of first batch given his IPL team KKR set to clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand finale on May 25.









India's schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

India full schedule for T20 World Cup (Group Stage) Matches Dates Venue Timing (IST) India vs Ireland June 5 New York 8.00 PM India vs Pakistan June 9 New York 8.00 PM India vs USA June 12 New York 8.00 PM India vs Canada June 15 Lauderhill 8.00 PM ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Format 20 teams are divided into four groups, with five teams in each group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round.

The eight teams will be split into two groups of four for the Super 8 round.

The top two teams in each group in Super 8 round will make it to the semifinals.

The winner of semifinals will play in the grand finale for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy.

India group in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 India will play Ireland on June 5 in their T20 showpiece opener and lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

Group A:

India

Pakistan

Ireland

Canada

United States of America

