Tushar to Harshit: Top 5 Indian uncapped wicket-takers in IPL 2024

These five bowlers are all pacers who doubled up on their appetite for bouncers and yorkers and mixed them well with slower ones to get among the wickets

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Pacers remained in demand in the Indian Premier League, especially with the introduction of the impact player rule. This was proven right by the fact that in the list of the top five highest wicket-takers among the uncapped Indian players, all five turned out to be pacers. 

These five bowlers are all pacers who doubled up on their appetite for bouncers and yorkers and mixed them well with slower ones to get among the wickets.

Tushar Deshpande 

Chennai Super Kings makes a useful player out of an average one and Tushar Deshpande is one of such stories. Much before him, the likes of Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur are a few names who went on to represent India after doing tremendously well at this franchise. For the past two seasons, Deshpande has shown the same kinds of improvement, In this season too, he took 17 wickets in just 13 games at an average of 24.94 and an economy rate of below nine, which is the best among Indian uncapped bowlers with more than 10 wickets. 

Harshit Rana

Second, on the list is the pace sensation from Delhi, Harshit Rana, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders, Ranan found his mojo in the first game of the season itself when he stopped the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen from scoring 13 runs in the final over to win the match. Rana has picked up 17 wickets in just 12 matches. With a match yet to come, he might be at the top of this list. Rana averages 21.11 and his economy rate is 9.4. 

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal had a turn-around year this season. From getting hit for five sixes in an over by Rinku Singh in IPL 2023 to getting MS Dhoni out and winning the last league game of the season to send Royal Challengers Bengaluru into the playoffs in IPL 2024 was redemption pro-max for the left-arm pacer. Dayal took 15 wickets in 14 games at an average of 30 and an economy rate of 9.14. 


Yash Thakur 

Another Yash on the list is Yash Thakur. The Vidarbha bowler came to the reckoning when he took a five-wicket haul while playing for Lucknow Super Giants against the Gujarat Titans. However, it so happened that the right-arm pacer could play only 10 games this season and he took 11 wickets in them. 

Vaibhav Arora

Last but not the least is another pacer from KKR, Vaibhav Arora. Coming from the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Arora has bowled really well this season and complemented the likes of Rana and Mitchell Strac brilliantly, picking up 10 wickets in nine games on the way. He has one more game to go and can surpass Thakur. 

Top-five wicket-takers among uncapped Indian bowlers in IPL 2024

PLAYER MAT OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
Tushar Deshpande
CSK		 13 48 424 17 27/04/24 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0
Harshit Rana
KKR		 12 38.1 359 17 24/03/24 21.11 9.4 13.47 0 0
Yash Dayal
RCB		 14 50.1 459 15 20/03/24 30.6 9.14 20.06 0 0
Yash Thakur
LSG		 10 35.3 402 11 30/05/24 36.54 11.32 19.36 0 1
Vaibhav Arora
KKR		 9 27 252 10 27/03/24 25.2 9.33 16.2 0 0

First Published: May 26 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

