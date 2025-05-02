Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs SRH highlights: Gill-Buttler power GT back to winning ways vs SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) are back to winning ways after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in match number 51 of IPL 2025. With this loss, SRH’s hopes of reaching 16 points are over as they now need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, GT, with the win, has jumped up to the number two spot in the points table, replacing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
Earlier, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT were once again provided with a brilliant start by their openers, who added 87 runs for the first wicket before Zeeshan Ansari got Sai Sudharsan (48) caught behind. Skipper Shubman Gill (78) completed yet another half-century and added 62 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler before getting run out. 
 
Jos Buttler (64) and Washington Sundar (21) then added 57 runs for the third wicket to put GT en route to a huge total. SRH fought back with some late wickets, but the home team still managed to put a massive total of 224 for six on the board.
 
In reply, SRH also got a good start and added 49 runs for the first wicket before Travis Head (20) lost his wicket to Prasidh Krishna. Ishan Kishan (13) failed to deliver again and lost his wicket to Gerald Coetzee.
 
Abhishek Sharma (74), along with Heinrich Klaasen (23), tried to keep SRH in the chase but eventually lost their wickets to Ishant Sharma and Prasidh Krishna respectively, as GT once again gained the upper hand in the match.
 
Mohammed Siraj then removed Aniket Verma (3) and Kamindu Mendis (0) on back-to-back deliveries to push SRH to the brink of defeat. Pat Cummins (19*), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (21*) added an unbeaten 41 runs for the seventh wicket but could only take the total to 186 for six, as GT won the match by 38 runs.

Scoreboard:
 
Gujarat Titans:
 
Gujarat Titans Inning
224-6 (20 ov) CRR:11.20
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Sai Sudharsan c H Klaasen b Z Ansari 48 23 9 0 208.7
Shubman Gill (C) runout (H Klaasen / H Patel) 76 38 10 2 200
Jos Buttler (WK) c A Sharma b P Cummins 64 37 3 4 172.97
Washington Sundar c N K Reddy b J Unadkat 21 16 0 1 131.25
Shahrukh Khan Not out 6 2 0 1 300
Rahul Tewatia c A Verma b J Unadkat 6 3 0 1 200
Rashid Khan c & b J Unadkat 0 1 0 0 0
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 0, w 3, nb 0, p 0)
Total 224 (6 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammad Shami 3 0 48 0 0 16
Jaydev Unadkat 4 0 35 3 0 8.75
Pat Cummins 4 0 40 1 0 10
Harshal Patel 3 0 41 0 0 13.67
Zeeshan Ansari 4 0 42 1 0 10.5
Kamindu Mendis 2 0 18 0 0 9
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Inning
186-6 (20 ov) CRR:9.30
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Travis Head c R Khan b MP Krishna 20 16 4 0 125
Abhishek Sharma c M Siraj b I Sharma 74 41 4 6 180.49
Ishan Kishan c MP Krishna b G Coetzee 13 17 0 0 76.47
Heinrich Klaasen (WK) c J Buttler b MP Krishna 23 18 1 1 127.78
Aniket Verma c S Khan b M Siraj 3 7 0 0 42.86
Nitish Kumar Reddy Not out 21 10 1 2 210
Pat Cummins (C) Not out 19 10 1 1 190
Kamindu Mendis c J Buttler b M Siraj 0 1 0 0 0
Extras 13 (b 0, Ib 6, w 7, nb 0, p 0)
Total 186 (6 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 33 2 0 8.25
Ishant Sharma 3.2 0 35 1 0 10.5
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 19 2 0 4.75
Gerald Coetzee 4 0 36 1 0 9
Washington Sundar 1 0 6 0 0 6
Rashid Khan 3 0 50 0 0 16.67
Sai Kishore 0.4 0 1 0 0 1.5
 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

