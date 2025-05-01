IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

The 51st fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will witness Gujarat Titans locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This clash is a part of the action-packed tournament spread across 13 cities, with a total of 74 matches scheduled over two months as the IPL excitement continues to build.

Check RR vs MI full scorecard here As the league phase nears its conclusion, the playoff venues have also been finalized. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Qualifier 2 and the Grand Final will take place in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit in ninth place on the points table, having secured only three wins from nine games. Despite their recent victory, their chances of making the playoffs are slim and would depend heavily on winning all their remaining matches—alongside a favorable set of results from other games. With little margin for error, Hyderabad will be eager to put up a strong performance.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are positioned more comfortably in fourth place, with six wins and three losses in their campaign so far. However, they’ll be looking to bounce back after an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli nears unprecedented milestone against CSK at home With both teams having something to prove—one fighting to stay alive in the tournament and the other aiming to consolidate their playoff spot—this promises to be a tightly contested encounter in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11 (probables)

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Jos Buttler (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, R Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probables): H Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan, TM Head, A Verma, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Manohar, PHKD Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), M Shami, HV Patel

GT vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

GT won: 3

SRH won: 1

Squads of both teams

GT squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

SRH squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

IPL 2025 match on May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, GT vs SRH telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 2 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad Set for IPL 2025 Clash on May 2

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2025 fixture between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

When is the live toss scheduled for GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The live toss for the GT vs SRH encounter will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 2 (Friday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with commentary available in English.

How to watch GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match live online in India?

Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the GT vs SRH match through the JioTV app as well as the JioHotstar platform and website.