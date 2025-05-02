IPL 2025: Rain to play spoilsport in possibly last Kohli-Dhoni match-up?

ALSO READ: Did CSK's MS Dhoni obsession cost them the IPL 2025 playoff spot? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, 3 May. Currently, RCB are in second spot on the points table with 14 points and are one win away from a potentially confirmed playoff berth. In comparison, CSK are at the bottom of the table with just four points and are one of two teams—alongside Rajasthan Royals—to have already been eliminated from the race for the final four.

But, despite the match having no serious repercussions in terms of the IPL 2025 playoff scenario, it remains a monumental encounter for fans of both teams. This could be the very last time that cricket legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share the field in competitive action.

MS Dhoni, now 43 years old, has struggled with the bat for the last three seasons and is unlikely to return for another stint with the Yellow Army in IPL 2026. While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans are almost certain that this will be their final chance to see the two stalwarts together and are keen to soak in every moment of the match without worrying about the result.

However, fans may face disappointment as early weather forecasts for Bengaluru on Saturday predict heavy rain throughout the day, which could partially or entirely wash out the game.

What is Bengaluru’s weather prediction for Saturday?

According to early reports from AccuWeather, Bengaluru is expected to experience a cloudy morning on Saturday, with the temperature hovering around 23°C. Rain is expected to begin around 1 PM IST. Precipitation is likely to intensify from 4 PM IST onwards, with the chances increasing from 15 per cent to 47 per cent. The heaviest spells are forecast between 8 PM and 10 PM, with the likelihood of precipitation rising to 51 per cent.

Bengaluru’s SubAir system: The silver lining

While the match between RCB and CSK on Saturday would be impossible if rain persists, fans can still hold on to hope. If the rain god opts for a cameo rather than a full show, M Chinnaswamy’s SubAir drainage system—capable of clearing water from the ground regardless of intensity or duration—could come to the rescue. The system can make the pitch match-ready in about 30 minutes. So, if the rain ceases around 9 or 10 PM, fans may still get to witness a shortened-over match between Virat’s RCB and Dhoni’s CSK.

Post 10 PM, the rainfall is expected to subside slightly, but the precipitation probability will remain above 30 per cent. If the forecast holds true, fans may have to return home empty-handed without a ball being bowled.