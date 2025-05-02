Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Gerald Coetzee makes debut for GT vs SRH, replaces Karim Janat

IPL 2025: Gerald Coetzee makes debut for GT vs SRH, replaces Karim Janat

Coetzee has played in the IPL before for the Mumbai Indians and has had some decent spells in the tournament as well over the years.

Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
South African pacer Gerald Coetzee makes his debut appearance for Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2025 match agianst Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Proteas pacer replace Karim Janat in the GT playing 11 tonight.    GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed the same after the toss as Pat Cummins elected to bowl first against the hosts tonight. A win tonight would take GT back into the top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table.  Coetzee has played in the IPL before for the Mumbai Indians and has had some decent spells in the tournament as well over the years. 
Gerald Coetzee IPL stats
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
Career 10 201 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.18 15.46 1 0
 

How Gerald could benefit the GT bowling attack vs SRH tonight?  Gerald Coetzee’s inclusion in the Gujarat Titans (GT) lineup for their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad brings both strategic and entertainment value. For GT, the South African speedster adds much-needed firepower and depth to the bowling unit, especially in the absence of Karim Janat. His ability to consistently bowl over 145 km/h with aggressive lines and lengths makes him a potent threat, particularly on pace-friendly surfaces like the Narendra Modi Stadium.  For fans, it’s an exciting opportunity to witness one of South Africa’s most promising fast bowlers in IPL action. Viewers can expect high-velocity spells, wicket-taking intent, and a whole lot of intensity every time Coetzee steams in, making this debut a highly anticipated moment in GT’s campaign.

   

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

