Here's why IPL captains' meet happening in Mumbai not 1st match host city?

The much-awaited cricket extravaganza, Indian Premier League (IPL), in India is just around the corner. The 18th edition of IPL will kick start with defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on March 22.

The tournament opener is generally preceded by IPL captains' meet with the BCCI followed for photo shootout with trophy and other commercial activities. This captains' meet was historically took place in the host city of first but for the IPL 2025 , BCCI informed the franchises about the meeting, which could last for one hour at Cricket Centre in Mumbai.

Why the IPL captains' meet for 2025 season could be significant?

Usually, these meetings and photo sessions take place in the city, hosting the season opener. However, this time, the event is being conducted at the BCCI office, indicating that it might involve more than just the standard review of regulations.

What could BCCI inform the IPL teams during the briefing in Mumbai?

In the meeting, BCCI usually brief the teams about the changes in IPL rules.

Also Read

What could be the duration of IPL captains' meet event in Mumbai?

The briefing by the BCCI would be followed by sponsor activities at the Taj Hotel. All in all, the event might conclude after four hours.

Who are the 10 team captains in the IPL 2025?

All the 10 franchisees have announced their captains for IPL 2025. A major turnaround among few teams have happened after the mega auction.

Interestingly, Australia's Pat Cummins, who will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, is the only foreign captain in IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only two teams who have announced their vice-captains. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan led Gujarat Titans in absence of regular captains in the past.