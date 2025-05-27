IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG have already bowed out of the playoff contention and will aim to wrap up their season with a strong showing. The team, led by Rishabh Pant, has recorded six victories and seven losses so far. They come into this fixture riding the momentum of a 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last week.

RCB, meanwhile, have much more at stake. A win in this match would secure them a top-two finish on the points table. The Bengaluru-based franchise currently holds third place, having won eight out of their 13 games, with one fixture abandoned due to weather. However, they will be looking to bounce back from a 42-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing in Lucknow.

This encounter marks the first time LSG and RCB will go head-to-head in the 18th edition of the 10-team IPL tournament. While RCB eyes a top-two berth, LSG could finish their campaign in sixth place if they manage to clinch a win in this final league stage clash.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch Report for LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, the Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted seven matches, with chasing sides emerging victorious in five of them. The average score in the first innings has hovered around 188. Despite the large boundaries at this ground, the pitches have generally favored the batters. Additionally, dew in the latter half of the game tends to aid the batting side, making run-chases more manageable.

Recent Match at Ekana Stadium

The most recent mat at the Ekana Stadium in Lucnow was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru where the Men in Orange came out as comfortable winners in the end, beating Virat Kohli's RCB by 42 runs.