IPL 2025 Final: BCCI plans special tribute for Operation Sindoor heroes

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia shared the news in an official statement, noting that senior officers and personnel from the Indian Armed Forces are being welcomed to the final.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that it has invited the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to attend the IPL 2025 final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. As part of the closing ceremony, a special tribute will be paid to the armed forces in recognition of their valor during Operation Sindoor.
 
BCCI to honour all three Army chiefs
 
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia shared the news in an official statement, noting that senior officers and personnel from the Indian Armed Forces are being welcomed to the final in honor of their courage and commitment.
 
“We’ve extended invitations to the top leadership of the Indian Armed Forces and their personnel for the IPL final in Ahmedabad to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor,” Saikia told PTI. 
 
He emphasized the BCCI’s deep respect for the armed forces, stating, “This is our way of saluting the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of our soldiers. While cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, the safety and sovereignty of our nation are paramount.”

The tribute is in recognition of the military’s swift response during Operation Sindoor, which followed a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The assault, carried out by Pakistan-backed militants, claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists. India’s counter-response was met with a short military escalation before Pakistan sought a ceasefire.
 
The current heads of the three armed forces are General Upendra Dwivedi (Army), Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi (Navy), and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Air Force).  IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad  The final for the IPL 2025 tournament has been shifted from Kolkata Eden Gardens to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the tournaent was stopped due to tensions between India and Pakistan. Usually, the team that wins the title the year before gets to host the IPl final next year.
First Published: May 27 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

