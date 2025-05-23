Qualifier to Eliminator: How to buy tickets for IPL 2025 playoffs

The stage is set for the thrilling playoff phase of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced that online ticket sales will begin on 24 May 2025. Fans can expect fierce competition as the top teams clash across two iconic venues: the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

To streamline the ticketing process, the BCCI has partnered with District by Zomato as the official ticketing agency. RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, while general sales open shortly after. Here's your complete guide to securing seats for the most anticipated matches of the season.

RuPay Cardholder Priority Access RuPay cardholders will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets for all four playoff matches. On May 24 at 7:00 PM, they can book tickets for Qualifier 1 (May 29) and the Eliminator (May 30), both scheduled at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Similarly, tickets for Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the Final (June 3), to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be available to RuPay cardholders on May 26 at 7:00 PM. This 24-hour window offers fans a valuable head start before the general ticket sales begin. General Ticket Sales Timeline

If you don’t have a RuPay card, you can still purchase tickets during the general sale phase. The non-exclusive ticket sales for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will commence on May 25 at 8:00 PM. For Qualifier 2 and the Final, general sales will open on May 27 at 8:00 PM. With demand expected to be high, especially for the Final in Ahmedabad, it’s best to log in early and complete your purchase as soon as the window opens.

Where to Book IPL 2025 Playoff Tickets

Tickets can be booked online through the following official platforms:

IPL Official Website

District by Zomato Website

District by Zomato App (available on Android and iOS)

These are the only authorized channels, and fans are advised to avoid unofficial websites to prevent fraud or counterfeit tickets.

Step-by-Step Guide to Booking IPL 2025 Playoff Tickets