RCB vs SRH: Why Jitesh leading despite Rajat Patidar in RCB playing 11?

RCB's who are looking to secure the top spot in the points table by replacing GT today will be playing thier first match post IPL 2025 resumption as their last game vsdefending champions vs KKR was washed out without toss. However, despite the washed out match RCB booked thier place in the playoffs as DC and LSG both lost thier next match and were knocked out of the tournament. ALSO READ: RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Lucknow's Ekana Stadium tonight, the team had a big blow ahead of the tie as RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was absent from the toss today and Jitesh Sharma was there to take his place, leading the hosts on the night. However, Rajat has not been ruled out of the match and will be playing as an impact player.

Rajat Patidar Injury Update

Rajat Patidar suffered a finger injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) match against Chennai Super Kings, right before the league was temporarily halted. However, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, offered an encouraging update on Patidar’s recovery during a recent pre-match press conference.

Bobat revealed that the right-handed batter had resumed batting in practice sessions and is progressing well. “Rajat is recovering nicely. He picked up a hand injury, but the league's suspension allowed him some extra time to heal and reduce the swelling. He’s been easing back into training and has batted in the last few sessions,” said Bobat.

The 31-year-old has played a key role in RCB’s middle order this season. In 11 matches, he has scored 239 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.59, making him a vital asset in the team's batting lineup. His return to fitness will be a welcome boost for RCB as the tournament enters a crucial phase.