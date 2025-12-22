I'm happy to perform any role: Cooper Connolly after being picked by PBKS

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly has made it clear that flexibility will be the cornerstone of his approach as he prepares for his first season with Punjab Kings. Bought for ₹3 crore at the mini auction earlier this month, the 22-year-old sees adaptability as his biggest strength and is ready to slot in wherever the team management feels he can add maximum value.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming Rather than being fixated on a batting position, Connolly believes modern T20 cricket demands players who can adjust quickly to match situations, a mindset he plans to carry into the highly competitive Indian Premier League. For a young cricketer stepping into the IPL spotlight, Connolly’s emphasis is firmly on contributing to team success, regardless of role or responsibility.

Versatility at the core of his game Connolly has built his reputation on being a multi-dimensional cricketer — an aggressive left-handed batter, a sharp fielder and a handy left-arm spinner. He conveyed that he is comfortable batting anywhere from the top order to the middle overs, stressing that his preparation has always been about being ready for different scenarios rather than specialising in one slot. While he has enjoyed batting at No. 3 for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League, he understands that IPL demands can be very different. PBKS eye finishing skills Punjab Kings are particularly intrigued by Connolly’s temperament in pressure situations. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has highlighted the youngster’s potential as a finisher, a role that often defines success in tight T20 contests. Connolly acknowledged that a middle-order role could provide him with valuable opportunities to build innings and influence games at crucial stages.

Rapid rise in international cricket The Western Australian’s career trajectory has been steep. After making his T20I and ODI debuts last September, he went on to earn his Test cap in January. He also impressed during Australia’s ODI series against India, producing a composed, match-winning knock under pressure — an experience he feels has accelerated his learning curve at the highest level. Learning from the best Connolly credits his growth to understanding the finer margins of international cricket and learning from senior players such as Travis Head and Steve Smith, whose work ethic and preparation standards have influenced his own routines. He also expressed enthusiasm about working under head coach Ricky Ponting, viewing it as a chance to refine his batting further.