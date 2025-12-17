After Lalu's son, it's Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak making his IPL debut

Sarthak Ranjan’s journey from a young cricketer battling adversity to an IPL player is one that epitomizes determination and perseverance. On Tuesday, Ranjan was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. His father, Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav), a prominent political figure from Bihar, proudly tweeted, “Ab Sarthak ke naam se banegi humari pehchaan (Now people will know us by Sarthak’s name).”

However, Sarthak’s journey to this point has been far from easy. His rise in the cricketing world has been marked by personal struggles and the shadow of his parents’ high-profile political careers.

The Struggles of Living in the Shadow of Politics Growing up as the son of influential political leaders, Sarthak faced a unique set of challenges. Despite his passion for cricket, he was often judged based on his parents' political fame rather than his own abilities. He recalls, “Their presence had a big impact on my cricket. Many times, people only saw me as ‘their son’ and didn’t believe I was good enough.” This constant pressure weighed on Sarthak, leading to mental health struggles, and at one point, he even considered quitting cricket. However, his love for the sport and the desire to carve out his own identity kept him going. “I wanted to get out of my parents' shadow and make a name for myself,” he shares.

A Turning Point: The DPL and Newfound Confidence Sarthak’s breakthrough came in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), where he played for North Delhi Strikers. In the league's first season, he scored 252 runs in 10 innings, but it was his second season that truly changed things. He amassed 449 runs in nine matches, including a century and four half-centuries. This remarkable performance caught the attention of KKR scouts, leading to his IPL selection. ALSO READ: Prashant to Varun: Most expensive Indian uncapped players in IPL auction Reflecting on his improvements, he explains, “After the first season, I realized I needed to upgrade my batting and fitness. I spoke to Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya about what was needed at the IPL level. I focused on my weaknesses and worked on my game.”

Overcoming Mental Hurdles Sarthak’s rise was not just about technical improvements, but also about overcoming his mental struggles. “Mental toughness was something I was missing. Every setback became a learning experience, and I came through it stronger,” he says. His journey from self-doubt to confidence has been one of resilience, where cricket became his way of escaping from the weight of expectations. Despite his personal challenges, Sarthak always admired the playing styles of cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. “I’ve learned a lot from them, particularly how they rotate the strike and hit big sixes,” he explains.

A New Beginning in IPL with KKR At 29, Sarthak is ready for a new chapter in his cricketing journey. With his IPL contract, he has begun carving out his identity as a player, not as the son of a political figure. “This is the first step in making my own name,” he says proudly. His goals now include working with KKR’s coaching staff, especially Abhishek Nayar, whose approach to the game he admires. “I’ve always looked forward to working with him. I’m glad I’ll get the chance to learn from someone with such a sharp cricketing mind,” Sarthak says.