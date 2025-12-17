From hardship to success: Prashant's IPL dream realized with CSK's mega bid

Prashant Veer, a left-arm spinning all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, became the joint-highest paid uncapped player in IPL history when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured him for ₹14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This achievement marks a turning point in a remarkable journey that began with financial hardships and self-doubt. His story is not just one of cricketing success but also of perseverance, sacrifice, and the impact of strong friendships.

The Struggles of Early Life

ALSO READ: Prashant to Varun: Most expensive Indian uncapped players in IPL auction In 2020, at the age of 18, Prashant almost gave up on his cricketing dreams. The loss of his grandfather, who had been the sole breadwinner of the family, and the subsequent financial strain, made him question his future in the sport. His father, a Shiksha Mitra (para-teacher) in Uttar Pradesh, earned a meager salary that barely supported the family of five. Prashant’s family struggled to afford cricket gear and training, yet his childhood coach, Rajiv Goel, stepped in to support him, providing cricket kits and managing local expenses.

Turning Point: The Move to Saharanpur In 2019, at the suggestion of his roommate Rakshit Garg, Prashant decided to leave the Mainpuri Sports Hostel for Saharanpur to train under Goel. Despite the financial challenges, Garg, who came from a humble background, offered Prashant a place to stay. The two cycled to their training sessions every day, with Garg, an aspiring cricketer, encouraging Prashant to push forward. Prashant's hard work and determination paid off as he progressed in his career. Though he faced setbacks, like missing out on a spot in Uttar Pradesh's Under-16 team, his natural talent and perseverance kept him going. With Goel’s guidance, he developed his skills, particularly in shots like the cut and sweep, which had once been weaknesses.

Climbing the Ladder Prashant’s breakthrough came when he made it to Uttar Pradesh’s Under-19 team, impressing with his performances in the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2022-23. He quickly made his mark in the senior team, earning a spot in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad that year. He continued to shine with consistent performances in all formats, becoming a key player for Uttar Pradesh. Prashant’s success in the UP T20 League, where he captained Noida Kings in 2025, was particularly notable. He scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 155.34 and took 8 wickets in 10 matches, further establishing himself as a rising star in Indian cricket.