Pant to Green: Most expensive player buys in the IPL Auction history
Cameron Green turned out to be the eventual biggest signing of the IPL 2026 Auction with KKR roping him in for a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore, making him the most expensive overseas signing in IPL.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a spectacle, not just for the thrilling cricket but also for the jaw-dropping auction moments that redefine player valuations every season. Over the years, certain players have commanded record-breaking prices, reflecting the changing dynamics of team strategies and player value.
From explosive young talents to seasoned international stars, the IPL auction has become a stage where franchises bet big on players who can make an immediate impact. With the IPL 2026 Auction done and dusted, another set of big money signings were seen by franchises which saw another player get added to the all-time list of expensive buys.
In this list, we explore the top players who have redefined IPL auctions with their massive price tags. These players represent the evolving landscape of the tournament, where leadership, versatility, and all-round abilities have taken center stage. From Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen to elite fast bowlers and all-rounders, these athletes have demonstrated why they are worth their weight in crores. Let’s dive into the stories behind the top IPL auction buys that have changed the game forever.
| Most expensive players in IPL Auction history
| Player Name
| Sold Price
| Team
| Country
| Role
| Rishabh Pant
| ₹27.00 Cr
| LSG
| India
| Batter
| Shreyas Iyer
| ₹26.75 Cr
| PBKS
| India
| Batter
| Cameron Green
| ₹25.20 Cr
| KKR
| Australia
| All-rounder
| Mitchell Starc
| ₹24.75 Cr
| KKR
| Australia
| Bowler
| Venkatesh Iyer
| ₹23.75 Cr
| KKR
| India
| All-rounder
| Pat Cummins
| ₹20.50 Cr
| SRH
| Australia
| All-rounder
| Ravindra Jadeja
| ₹18.00 Cr
| RR
| India
| All Rounder
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| ₹18.00 Cr
| CSK
| India
| Batsman
| Jasprit Bumrah
| ₹18.00 Cr
| MI
| India
| Bowler
| Sanju Samson
| ₹18.00 Cr
| CSK
| India
| Wicket Keeper
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| ₹18.00 Cr
| RR
| India
| All Rounder
| Pat Cummins
| ₹18.00 Cr
| SRH
| Australia
| All Rounder
| Arshdeep Singh
| ₹18.00 Cr
| PBKS
| India
| Bowler
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| ₹18.00 Cr
| PBKS
| India
| Bowler
| Cameron Green
| ₹17.50 Cr
| MI
| Australia
| All-rounder
| Axar Patel
| ₹16.50 Cr
| DC
| India
| All Rounder
| Shubman Gill
| ₹16.50 Cr
| GT
| India
| Batsman
| Surya Kumar Yadav
| ₹16.35 Cr
| MI
| India
| Batsman
| Hardik Pandya
| ₹16.35 Cr
| MI
| India
| All Rounder
| Rohit Sharma
| ₹16.30 Cr
| MI
| India
| Batsman
| Jos Buttler
| ₹15.75 Cr
| GT
| England
| Wicket Keeper
1. Rishabh Pant – A Game-Changer for Indian Wicketkeepers
Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 reshaped the market for Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen. His combination of explosive batting, leadership qualities, and brand power made him a valuable asset. Pant’s ability to finish matches, coupled with his dynamic presence behind the stumps, has made him a franchise cornerstone. His historic bid signaled the immense value of multi-dimensional Indian players.
2. Shreyas Iyer – The Premium Leadership Asset
Shreyas Iyer’s ₹26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 underscored the growing importance of calm, consistent leadership. As a middle-order batsman and captain, Iyer’s ability to anchor innings and guide his team has elevated his worth. His leadership and strategic insights have become crucial in a format that values tactical acumen and stability under pressure, making him a prime IPL asset. 3. Cameron Green The Aussie all-rounder was expected to fetch big bucks in this year's auction and he rightly earned the top 3 spot in the list as well, signing for the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore on the day.
4. Mitchell Starc – The Priceless Fast Bowler
Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore bid in 2024 by Kolkata Knight Riders reinforced the premium placed on elite fast bowlers. Starc’s capacity to dominate the powerplay, his knack for delivering in high-pressure situations, and his game-changing abilities in knockout stages make him an invaluable asset for any franchise. His skills as a world-class pacer make him one of the most sought-after players in the IPL.
5. Venkatesh Iyer – The Rise of Indian All-Rounders
Venkatesh Iyer’s ₹23.75 crore bid in 2024 highlighted the growing trend of investing in Indian all-rounders. With his batting flexibility and handy medium-fast bowling, Iyer brings balance to any team. Franchises now see the value in players who can contribute in multiple areas, and Iyer’s consistent performances have made him a coveted pick in recent seasons.
6. Pat Cummins – The Value of International Leadership
Pat Cummins’ ₹20.50 crore move to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024 showcased the increasing demand for international players who offer leadership alongside their on-field skills. As a top-tier fast bowler and an astute captain, Cummins brings a unique combination of tactical insight and match-winning ability. His high-value bid underlines how IPL franchises are placing a premium on captains who can lead and deliver under pressure.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices