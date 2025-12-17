Pant to Green: Most expensive player buys in the IPL Auction history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a spectacle, not just for the thrilling cricket but also for the jaw-dropping auction moments that redefine player valuations every season. Over the years, certain players have commanded record-breaking prices, reflecting the changing dynamics of team strategies and player value.

From explosive young talents to seasoned international stars, the IPL auction has become a stage where franchises bet big on players who can make an immediate impact. With the IPL 2026 Auction done and dusted, another set of big money signings were seen by franchises which saw another player get added to the all-time list of expensive buys.

In this list, we explore the top players who have redefined IPL auctions with their massive price tags. These players represent the evolving landscape of the tournament, where leadership, versatility, and all-round abilities have taken center stage. From Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen to elite fast bowlers and all-rounders, these athletes have demonstrated why they are worth their weight in crores. Let's dive into the stories behind the top IPL auction buys that have changed the game forever. Most expensive players in IPL Auction history Player Name Sold Price Team Country Role Rishabh Pant ₹27.00 Cr LSG India Batter Shreyas Iyer ₹26.75 Cr PBKS India Batter Cameron Green ₹25.20 Cr KKR Australia All-rounder Mitchell Starc ₹24.75 Cr KKR Australia Bowler Venkatesh Iyer ₹23.75 Cr KKR India All-rounder Pat Cummins ₹20.50 Cr SRH Australia All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ₹18.00 Cr RR India All Rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad ₹18.00 Cr CSK India Batsman Jasprit Bumrah ₹18.00 Cr MI India Bowler Sanju Samson ₹18.00 Cr CSK India Wicket Keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹18.00 Cr RR India All Rounder Pat Cummins ₹18.00 Cr SRH Australia All Rounder Arshdeep Singh ₹18.00 Cr PBKS India Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal ₹18.00 Cr PBKS India Bowler Cameron Green ₹17.50 Cr MI Australia All-rounder Axar Patel ₹16.50 Cr DC India All Rounder Shubman Gill ₹16.50 Cr GT India Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav ₹16.35 Cr MI India Batsman Hardik Pandya ₹16.35 Cr MI India All Rounder Rohit Sharma ₹16.30 Cr MI India Batsman Jos Buttler ₹15.75 Cr GT England Wicket Keeper 1. Rishabh Pant – A Game-Changer for Indian Wicketkeepers

Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 reshaped the market for Indian wicketkeeper-batsmen. His combination of explosive batting, leadership qualities, and brand power made him a valuable asset. Pant’s ability to finish matches, coupled with his dynamic presence behind the stumps, has made him a franchise cornerstone. His historic bid signaled the immense value of multi-dimensional Indian players. 2. Shreyas Iyer – The Premium Leadership Asset Shreyas Iyer’s ₹26.75 crore deal with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 underscored the growing importance of calm, consistent leadership. As a middle-order batsman and captain, Iyer’s ability to anchor innings and guide his team has elevated his worth. His leadership and strategic insights have become crucial in a format that values tactical acumen and stability under pressure, making him a prime IPL asset. 3. Cameron Green The Aussie all-rounder was expected to fetch big bucks in this year's auction and he rightly earned the top 3 spot in the list as well, signing for the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore on the day.

4. Mitchell Starc – The Priceless Fast Bowler Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore bid in 2024 by Kolkata Knight Riders reinforced the premium placed on elite fast bowlers. Starc’s capacity to dominate the powerplay, his knack for delivering in high-pressure situations, and his game-changing abilities in knockout stages make him an invaluable asset for any franchise. His skills as a world-class pacer make him one of the most sought-after players in the IPL. 5. Venkatesh Iyer – The Rise of Indian All-Rounders Venkatesh Iyer’s ₹23.75 crore bid in 2024 highlighted the growing trend of investing in Indian all-rounders. With his batting flexibility and handy medium-fast bowling, Iyer brings balance to any team. Franchises now see the value in players who can contribute in multiple areas, and Iyer’s consistent performances have made him a coveted pick in recent seasons.