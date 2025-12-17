Prashant to Varun: Most expensive Indian uncapped players in IPL auction

With the IPL 2026 Auction presenting another opportunities for teams to strengthen their squads, this time the star shined for the uncapped Indian players who were rewarded heavily based on their potential on the day. Chennai Super Kings spent big on the uncapped duo of Prashant Veer and Kartk Sharma, making them the joint most expensive signing among uncapped players in the tournament history (Rs 14.20 Crore each). ALSO READ: Pant to Green: Most expensive player buys in the IPL Auction history The Indian Premier League (IPL) has consistently been a platform for cricketers to showcase their talent, with some players commanding astronomical prices during the auction. The IPL auction not only reflects the skill of players but also the strategic value they bring to franchises aiming for the title.With the IPL 2026 Auction presenting another opportunities for teams to strengthen their squads, this time the star shined for the uncapped Indian players who were rewarded heavily based on their potential on the day. Chennai Super Kings spent big on the uncapped duo of Prashant Veer and Kartk Sharma, making them the joint most expensive signing among uncapped players in the tournament history (Rs 14.20 Crore each).

Here is the list of the top uncapped Indian players who have fetched the big bucks in this league over the years. Most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction Player Team Price Year Prashant Veer Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.20 Crore 2025 Kartik Sharma Chennai Super Kings Rs 14.20 Crore 2025 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants Rs 10 crore 2022 Krishnappa Gowtham Chennai Super Kings Rs 9.25 crore 2021 Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings Rs 9 crore 2022 Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans Rs 9 crore 2022 Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians Rs 8.8 crore 2018 Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab Rs 8.40 crore 2019 Among the many high-profile bids, Indian players have made a significant impact, with several commanding record-breaking sums. Rishabh Pant leads the list as the most expensive Indian player, with a staggering ₹27.00 crore bid by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Following him closely are stars like Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have earned their place as some of the most coveted players in IPL history. Their all-round abilities, consistency, and leadership qualities have made them indispensable assets for their respective teams. This list of most expensive Indian players highlights the growing prominence and market value of Indian cricketers in the IPL.

Most expensive Indian players in IPL Auction history Player Name Sold Price Team Country Role Rishabh Pant ₹27.00 Cr LSG India Batter Shreyas Iyer ₹26.75 Cr PBKS India Batter Venkatesh Iyer ₹23.75 Cr KKR India All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ₹18.00 Cr RR India All Rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad ₹18.00 Cr CSK India Batsman Jasprit Bumrah ₹18.00 Cr MI India Bowler Sanju Samson ₹18.00 Cr CSK India Wicket Keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹18.00 Cr RR India All Rounder Arshdeep Singh ₹18.00 Cr PBKS India Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal ₹18.00 Cr PBKS India Bowler Axar Patel ₹16.50 Cr DC India All Rounder Shubman Gill ₹16.50 Cr GT India Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav ₹16.35 Cr MI India Batsman Hardik Pandya ₹16.35 Cr MI India All Rounder Rohit Sharma ₹16.30 Cr MI India Batsman 1. Rishabh Pant – ₹27.00 Cr (LSG)

Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive Indian player in IPL auction history, fetching ₹27.00 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Known for his explosive batting and aggressive approach, Pant’s ability to turn games around with quick runs makes him a sought-after player. As a dynamic batter, his powerful strokes and consistency in the IPL have established him as one of the most valuable players in the competition. 2. Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Cr (PBKS) Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore in one of the most significant IPL auction bids. As a skilled batter and former captain of Delhi Capitals, Iyer has earned recognition for his elegant batting style, leadership, and match-winning performances. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate in the middle overs makes him a valuable asset for any IPL franchise aiming for success.

3. Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Cr (KKR) Venkatesh Iyer’s ₹23.75 crore bid in 2024 underscored the increasing trend of prioritizing Indian all-rounders. Known for his versatile batting and useful medium-fast bowling, Iyer adds valuable balance to any squad. Teams now recognize the importance of players who can contribute across different facets of the game, and Iyer’s consistent performances have made him one of the most sought-after players in recent IPL seasons. 4. Ravindra Jadeja – ₹18.00 Cr (RR) Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder, was bought for ₹18.00 crore by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Jadeja’s brilliant fielding, exceptional bowling, and batting capabilities make him a crucial asset for any team. His versatility allows him to play in various positions, contributing with both the ball and bat. His impeccable fielding skills make him one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket, and his reputation as a match-winner continues to grow in the IPL.