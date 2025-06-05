RCB announce ₹10 lakh financial aid for victory parade stampede victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced financial support of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 fans who lost their lives in a tragic stampede during the team’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, after winning the IPL 2025. The incident occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, where an overwhelming turnout of lakhs gathered to celebrate with the players. What began as a joyous occasion quickly spiralled into panic, as crowd control measures failed under the pressure of sheer numbers. Over 50 people were injured in the stampede. In response, RCB also introduced an initiative called “RCB Cares” to assist those hurt in the incident. While the city celebrated a historic win, the tragedy has cast a heavy shadow over the jubilant scenes.

RCB Responds with Financial Support

The franchise expressed deep sorrow in a statement issued the day after the incident, saying the loss of lives has brought immense grief to the entire RCB family. To honour the deceased and assist their families, the team confirmed that each of the 11 affected households would receive ₹10 lakh in compensation. Additionally, RCB announced the creation of “RCB Cares”, a fund that will extend help to injured supporters.

Massive Crowds Turned Deadly

According to local authorities, over 2 to 3 lakh people converged near the stadium, far beyond the expected turnout. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed 11 deaths and more than 30 injuries. He noted that most of the victims were young, and said the government, too, would extend ₹10 lakh in aid to the bereaved families. Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar said the crowd was impossible to manage, forcing them to cancel a planned victory procession.