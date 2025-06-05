Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB announce ₹10 lakh financial aid for victory parade stampede victims

RCB announce ₹10 lakh financial aid for victory parade stampede victims

The franchise expressed deep sorrow in a statement issued the day after the incident, saying the loss of lives has brought immense grief to the entire RCB family

Massive crowds gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Massive crowds gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced financial support of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 fans who lost their lives in a tragic stampede during the team’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, after winning the IPL 2025. The incident occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, where an overwhelming turnout of lakhs gathered to celebrate with the players. What began as a joyous occasion quickly spiralled into panic, as crowd control measures failed under the pressure of sheer numbers. Over 50 people were injured in the stampede. In response, RCB also introduced an initiative called “RCB Cares” to assist those hurt in the incident. While the city celebrated a historic win, the tragedy has cast a heavy shadow over the jubilant scenes. 

RCB Responds with Financial Support

The franchise expressed deep sorrow in a statement issued the day after the incident, saying the loss of lives has brought immense grief to the entire RCB family. To honour the deceased and assist their families, the team confirmed that each of the 11 affected households would receive ₹10 lakh in compensation. Additionally, RCB announced the creation of “RCB Cares”, a fund that will extend help to injured supporters.

Massive Crowds Turned Deadly

According to local authorities, over 2 to 3 lakh people converged near the stadium, far beyond the expected turnout. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed 11 deaths and more than 30 injuries. He noted that most of the victims were young, and said the government, too, would extend ₹10 lakh in aid to the bereaved families. Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar said the crowd was impossible to manage, forcing them to cancel a planned victory procession.

BCCI, IPL Officials Call for Accountability

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called the incident “deeply unfortunate” and suggested the organisers had underestimated the scale. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal echoed the sentiment, describing the tragedy as shocking and demanding a thorough inquiry by local authorities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB receives warm welcome in Bengaluru after successful IPL 2025 campaign

Mallya recalls picking Kohli, calls RCB's IPL title a dream come true

RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

Virat Kohli pens emotional message on Instagram post RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Can Shreyas Iyer become the new 'Captain Cool' of the Indian cricket team?

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreStampede

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story