Virat Kohli gets elusive silverware, IPL champion RCB bags brand title

Virat Kohli’s shoulders drooped and his eyes moistened, struggling to hold back the whirlwind of emotions bottled up for the past 18 years. Moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the first time,shoulders drooped and his eyes moistened, struggling to hold back the whirlwind of emotions bottled up for the past 18 years.

As tears trickled down the cricketing icon’s cheeks, Ahmedabad, the venue of this year’s IPL final, was a heady cauldron of noise and nostalgia.

RCB’s hard-fought six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) marked not just a long-awaited title but a personal coronation for Kohli – the franchise’s heartbeat for nearly two decades.

This cathartic triumph could mark a new era for RCB, a franchise long celebrated for its glamour and fan loyalty but haunted by near misses.

Santosh N, Managing Partner, D and P Advisory, said that given RCB’s already premium valuation, this title win is expected to raise the team’s brand valuation by around 10 per cent. “PBKS will still see a 5–10 per cent increase in their valuation after this season of the IPL as they managed to reach the finals,” Santosh explained. According to Houlihan Lokey’s IPL Valuation Study 2024 report, RCB ranks second both in terms of brand and business value, with a brand worth $227 million. PBKS, meanwhile, ranks ninth in brand value at $101 million and eighth in business value. This data does not account for the latest change in brand value following the 18th season.

Long considered a star-studded team without the silverware, RCB's breakthrough title is a marketer's dream. "They already command strong brand recall and rank in the top three franchises by valuation," Santosh noted. Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance, said RCB's win in IPL 2025 would not have any sizable impact on the valuation for the United Spirits-owned team, given the franchise's history of near wins. However, RCB's big fan base and merchandise sales already contribute significantly to its valuation. Similarly, Virat Kohli's brand is unlikely to see a major jump post RCB's victory.

“While the win is another feather in his cap, this result will not alter his brand equity by a huge margin. Kohli is too huge a brand to be affected by an IPL win,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion. Goyal further added that this win is like a “ripple in his well-entrenched ocean.” Kohli had regained his number-one spot as India’s most valued celebrity with a brand value of $227.9 million in 2023, according to a report by Kroll released in June 2024. He has also held this title in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. “Virat Kohli is already associated with brands across different product or service categories, both mass and premium. He could now go on to represent bigger conglomerates or brands as their global brand ambassador given his recent achievement,” said Vishal Jaison, Co-founder, Baseline Ventures.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old cricketer Shreyas Iyer has made his mark by leading three different IPL teams to the tournament's final. Last year, he led his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to their third IPL title. His unbeaten 87 in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians underscored his big-match temperament – a quality sponsors and fans cherish. PBKS' second appearance in the IPL final after 11 years could potentially boost Iyer's profile. "He is a charismatic and calm captain who can be the face of the franchise for years to come, and brands look for continuity when forging partnerships," said Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide.

Jaison concurred and said Iyer’s brand value has grown exponentially because of his performance in this IPL. His ability to lead different teams across seasons positions him as a standout leader brands will want to tap into. However, Goyal noted that Iyer, after 14 Tests and 70 ODIs, is still uncertain as a permanent India team member. Hence, the final on Tuesday will not significantly influence his brand for now. Beyond the numbers, experts said that despite their loss in the final, this season could prove to be a turning point for PBKS in how the team is perceived – by fans and sponsors alike.