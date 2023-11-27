Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

Amid the intense drama over Hardik Pandya's Indian Premier League (IPL) team, finally, Mumbai Indians (MI) confirmed on Monday that the Baroda all-rounder is moving to his 'spiritual home' MI for IPL 2024.
On Sunday at 5 pm, the IPL retention window was closed and at that point, Gujarat Titans (GT) named their IPL-winning captain in the retention list raising a lot of eyebrows.
Mumbai Indians too didn't give any hint in his official release over Hardik Pandya's future in gold and blue colours.
In order to accommodate Hardik, Mumbai Indians traded Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Thus, freeing up Rs 17.5 crore.
Notably, Mumbai had just Rs 15.25 crore in their kitty after releasing ten players, including English pacer Jofra Archer. But with Green moving to RCB, they have 17.25 crore as their remaining purse ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai.
Hardik Pandya's salary at Mumbai Indians
Given the trading between Mumbai and Gujarat has been an all-cash deal, 30-year-old Pandya will get a salary of Rs 15 crore at MI. Pandya will also get 50 per cent of the undisclosed transfer given to GT by MI.
Hardik Pandya's achievements at Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans picked Pandya before the 2022 auction from the list of available players for the two new franchises -- GT and Lucknow Super Giants. He led the Titans to back-to-back finals, winning the championship in his maiden year and losing a thriller to CSK in IPL 2023.
Why Hardik Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians despite having success in Gujarat?
According to various media reports, Pandya wanted to return to the franchise from where he had made a name and played seven seasons after two years at Titans.
The lure of captaining IPL's most popular franchise with the biggest fan base was also a reason apart from building his brand as a national skipper in one of the formats.
Why Mumbai Indians snapped Hardik Pandya?
Mumbai Indians, who have one of the most systematic team-building processes, have roped in Pandya with a long-term plan in mind, as there will be a mega auction in 2025, and every franchise will try to build a new team with a young core.
Hardik Pandya IPL stats
Hardik Pandya IPL stats
|Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|123
|39
|2309
|91
|30.4
|146
|0
|10
|172
|125
|65
|2023 (GT)
|16
|4
|346
|66
|31.5
|137
|0
|2
|26
|15
|8
|2022 (GT)
|15
|4
|487
|87*
|44.3
|131
|0
|4
|49
|12
|4
|2021
|12
|2
|127
|40*
|14.1
|113
|0
|0
|11
|5
|4
|2020
|14
|5
|281
|60*
|35.1
|179
|0
|1
|14
|25
|6
|2019
|16
|6
|402
|91
|44.7
|191
|0
|1
|28
|29
|11
|2018
|13
|4
|260
|50
|28.9
|133
|0
|1
|20
|11
|8
|2017
|17
|9
|250
|35*
|35.7
|156
|0
|0
|11
|20
|12
|2016
|11
|2
|44
|9
|6.28
|70
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|2015
|9
|3
|112
|61*
|22.4
|181
|0
|1
|9
|8
|6
|Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|123
|1202
|1763
|53
|3/17
|33
|8.8
|22.7
|0
|0
|2023 (GT)
|16
|150
|228
|3
|1/10
|76
|9.12
|50
|0
|0
|2022 (GT)
|15
|183
|222
|8
|3/17
|28
|7.28
|22.9
|0
|0
|2021
|12
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2020
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2019
|16
|255
|390
|14
|3/20
|28
|9.17
|18.2
|0
|0
|2018
|13
|256
|381
|18
|3/24
|21
|8.92
|14.2
|0
|0
|2017
|17
|156
|213
|6
|2/22
|36
|8.19
|26
|0
|0
|2016
|11
|100
|153
|3
|1/7
|51
|9.18
|33.3
|0
|0
|2015
|9
|102
|176
|1
|1/13
|176
|10.4
|102
|0
|0
This means it will be the end of the road for Rohit Sharma at MI
India's captain Rohit Sharma is still very much in the mix for Mumbai India at least for IPL 2024. However, given Rohit is Mumbai Indians' biggest icon with five titles under his belt, it would be interesting to see what kind of decision the owners and top management make with regard to leadership.
Rohit Sharma IPL stats
Full list of retained and released players by Gujarat and Mumbai
Rohit Sharma IPL stats
|Batting & Fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|243
|28
|6211
|109*
|29.6
|130.05
|1
|42
|554
|257
|98
|2023
|16
|0
|332
|65
|20.8
|132.8
|0
|2
|35
|17
|1
|2022
|14
|0
|268
|48
|19.1
|120.18
|0
|0
|28
|13
|7
|2021
|13
|0
|381
|63
|29.3
|127.42
|0
|1
|33
|14
|1
|2020
|12
|0
|332
|80
|27.7
|127.69
|0
|3
|27
|19
|6
|2019
|15
|1
|405
|67
|28.9
|128.57
|0
|2
|52
|10
|4
|2018
|14
|2
|286
|94
|23.8
|133.02
|0
|2
|25
|12
|8
|2017
|17
|2
|333
|67
|23.8
|121.97
|0
|3
|31
|9
|10
|2016
|14
|3
|489
|85*
|44.5
|132.88
|0
|5
|49
|16
|2
|2015
|16
|2
|482
|98*
|34.4
|144.74
|0
|3
|41
|21
|5
|2014
|15
|2
|390
|59*
|30
|129.13
|0
|3
|31
|16
|5
|2013
|19
|5
|538
|79*
|38.4
|131.54
|0
|4
|35
|28
|7
|2012
|17
|2
|433
|109*
|30.9
|126.6
|1
|3
|39
|18
|13
|2011
|16
|3
|372
|87
|33.8
|125.25
|0
|3
|32
|13
|7
|2010
|16
|2
|404
|73
|28.9
|133.77
|0
|3
|36
|14
|9
|2009
|16
|3
|362
|52
|27.8
|114.92
|0
|1
|22
|18
|5
|2008
|13
|1
|404
|76*
|36.7
|147.98
|0
|4
|38
|19
|8
|Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|243
|363
|453
|15
|4-6
|30.2
|7.49
|24.2
|1
|0
|2023
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2022
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2021
|13
|7
|13
|0
|0/4
|-
|11.1
|-
|0
|0
|2020
|12
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2019
|15
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2018
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2017
|17
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2016
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2015
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|0
|2014
|15
|18
|26
|1
|1/20
|26
|8.66
|18
|0
|0
|2013
|19
|8
|6
|0
|0/1
|-
|4.5
|-
|0
|0
|2012
|17
|6
|16
|0
|0/16
|-
|16
|-
|0
|0
|2011
|16
|48
|53
|0
|0/14
|-
|13.3
|-
|0
|0
|2010
|16
|114
|153
|2
|1/19
|76.5
|8.05
|57
|0
|0
|2009
|16
|138
|161
|11
|4/6
|14.63
|7
|12.5
|1
|0
|2008
|13
|24
|25
|1
|1/25
|25
|6.25
|24
|0
|0
Full list of retained and released players by Gujarat and Mumbai
GUJARAT TITANS
Gujarat Titans retained players
Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
Gujarat Titans released players
Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka.
Remaining purse: Rs 38.15 crore
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse
Rohit Sharma (capt), Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade in), Hardik Pandya (traded in)
Remaining purse: Rs 38.15 crore
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse
MUMBAI INDIANS
Mumbai Indians retained players
Rohit Sharma (capt), Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade in), Hardik Pandya (traded in)
Mumbai Indians released players
Cameron Green (traded out), Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier
Remaining purse: Rs 17.75 crore