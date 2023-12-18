Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 auction: Who will host the bidding process in Dubai; check here

IPL 2024 auction: Who will host the bidding process in Dubai; check here

Mallika Sgara will be the first female auctioneer of the IPL in its 16-year-old history. She would replace Hugh Edmeads for the post

Mallika Sagar, auctioneer of the IPL 2024. Photo: RCB
New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
The Indian Premier League will witness a female auctioneer holding the hammer for the first time in its 16-year-old history. Mallika Sgara, previously seen hosting the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions, will be the auctioneer for the mega event to be hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19, 2023, from 1:00 pm IST onwards. 

Sagar, a major in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, will replace Hugh Edmeades for the post. Edemads, alongside Richard Madley, and Charu Sharma have hosted the IPL auction for the last 16 years.  

A Mumbai-based art collector and consultant, Mallika’s journey as an auctioneer began in 2001 with Christie’s, a British auction house. 

A total of 333 players will go under the hammer to elect 77 of which a maximum of 30 could be overseas by the 10 franchises of the richest cricket league in the country. 

Here’s the remaining purse of all the teams heading into the IPL 2024 auction. 

Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore)

Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore)

Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore)

Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore)

Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore)

Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore)

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

