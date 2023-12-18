IPL 2024 auction: Top five uncapped players who can start bidding war

Every Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has always come out with some rags-to-riches stories with players, previously unheard of in the mainstream, going on to earn huge sums of money. This mini-auction on December 19, 2023, could offer similar stories as many uncapped players could become millionaires overnight.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan, released by the Punjab Kings, is still one of the best finishers in domestic cricket. Though not among the runs recently in domestic cricket, Shahrukh still has it in him to attract huge sums at the auction.

Arshin Kulkarni

An up-and-coming all-rounder from Maharashtra, Arshin is in the Indian Under-19 team. He can bat in the middle order and bowl fast with control as well. He could go for big money given that he can contribute to the team in more than one discipline.

Ankit Kumar

With an average of 50, Ankit Kumar was one of the reasons for Haryana’s success. Not only in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but Ankit also performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and thus can attract bidders who want someone stable in the middle order, who can accelerate when the time comes. Someone on whom the team can depend.

Sumit Kumar

Another Haryana player, Sumit Kumar has picked up 25 wickets in 17 white-ball matches and has scores of 55 and 48 as well with the bat this season. He is an all-rounder and all-rounders are always in demand. Thus, the 28-year-old might be in for a surprise as far as his bank balance is concerned on December 19.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, in the headlines for his domestic centuries but unable to click in the IPL when it matters, has always attracted bidders. This time around it might be no different as Sarfaraz has been released by the Delhi Capitals and will be up for grabs at the auction on December 19.