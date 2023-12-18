Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024 auction: Who will host the bidding process in Dubai; check here

Mallika Sgara will be the first female auctioneer of the IPL in its 16-year-old history. She would replace Hugh Edmeads for the post

Mallika Sagar, auctioneer of the IPL 2024. Photo: RCB

Mallika Sagar, auctioneer of the IPL 2024. Photo: RCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League will witness a female auctioneer holding the hammer for the first time in its 16-year-old history. Mallika Sgara, previously seen hosting the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions, will be the auctioneer for the mega event to be hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19, 2023, from 1:00 pm IST onwards. 

Sagar, a major in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, will replace Hugh Edmeades for the post. Edemads, alongside Richard Madley, and Charu Sharma have hosted the IPL auction for the last 16 years.  
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A Mumbai-based art collector and consultant, Mallika’s journey as an auctioneer began in 2001 with Christie’s, a British auction house. 

A total of 333 players will go under the hammer to elect 77 of which a maximum of 30 could be overseas by the 10 franchises of the richest cricket league in the country. 

Here’s the remaining purse of all the teams heading into the IPL 2024 auction. 

Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore)

Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore)

Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore)

Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore)

Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore)

Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore)

Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore)

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

IPL 2024 auction of players to begin at 1 PM IST on December 19 in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

March 22 to May end will be the official window for IPL 2024, claim reports

IPL 2024 auction: Top five uncapped players who can start bidding war

IPL 2024 auction: Top five Indian players who can trigger bidding war

IPL 2024 auction: Top five overseas players who can trigger bidding war

IPL 2024 auction of players to begin at 1 PM IST on December 19 in Dubai

Topics : Indian Premier League IPL auction BS Web Reports IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon