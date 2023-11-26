IPL 2024 auction: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed to SRH for Mayank Dagar

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channelCheck latest news on IPL 2024
"Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee," said the statement.
Shahbaz Ahmed career stats
|Batting & Fielding
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|ODIs
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T20Is
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|28
|45
|8
|1559
|116
|42.13
|2729
|57.12
|1
|11
|165
|20
|11
|List A
|44
|31
|9
|844
|107
|38.36
|887
|95.15
|2
|4
|53
|30
|12
|T20s
|81
|52
|15
|834
|60*
|22.54
|645
|129.3
|0
|2
|53
|37
|35
|Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|ODIs
|3
|3
|156
|125
|3
|2/32
|2/32
|41.66
|4.8
|52
|0
|0
|0
|T20Is
|2
|2
|32
|41
|2
|1/13
|1/13
|20.5
|7.68
|16
|0
|0
|0
|FC
|28
|46
|4065
|1895
|87
|7/57
|11/101
|21.78
|2.79
|46.7
|3
|4
|1
|List A
|44
|44
|2213
|1645
|52
|4/58
|4/58
|31.63
|4.46
|42.5
|1
|0
|0
|T20s
|81
|69
|1214
|1505
|54
|3/7
|3/7
|27.87
|7.43
|22.4
|0
|0
|0