IPL 2024 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Australia's Mitchell Starc becomes costliest player in IPL's history at Rs 24.75 Cr. He was bought by KKR. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders created history by buying Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 cr, the highest amount ever paid to a player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Starc, the Knight Riders also bought Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Rs 2 Cr, Gus Atkinson for Rs 1 Cr and Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 1.5 Cr. 
 
Among the Indian players, the Knight Riders got Manish Pandey for Rs 50 Lakh. Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat also came at this very price for the Knight Riders. 
Fresh buys for KKR at IPL 2024 auction 

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000
Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000
K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000

KKR Retained Players
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR Full squad with their IPL 2024 salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹12,25,00,000
Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000
Rinku Singh Indian Batsman ₹55,00,000
Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000
Suyash Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicketkeeper ₹50,00,000
Jason Roy, Overseas Batsman  
Sunil Narine Overseas Bowler ₹6,00,00,000
Andre Russell Overseas All-Rounder ₹12,00,00,000
Varun Chakravarthy Indian Bowler ₹8,00,00,000
Harshit Rana Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Venkatesh Iyer Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000
Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000
Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000
K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

