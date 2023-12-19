IPL 2024 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders entire squad and players' salary

Australia's Mitchell Starc becomes costliest player in IPL's history at Rs 24.75 Cr. He was bought by KKR. Photo: X
The Kolkata Knight Riders created history by buying Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 cr, the highest amount ever paid to a player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Starc, the Knight Riders also bought Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Rs 2 Cr, Gus Atkinson for Rs 1 Cr and Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 1.5 Cr.
Among the Indian players, the Knight Riders got Manish Pandey for Rs 50 Lakh. Chetan Sakariya and KS Bharat also came at this very price for the Knight Riders.
Fresh buys for KKR at IPL 2024 auction
KKR Retained Players
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹24,75,00,000
|
Mujeeb Rahman
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹2,00,00,000
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Chetan Sakariya
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Manish Pandey
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹50,00,000
|
K.S. Bharat
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹50,00,000
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:59 PM IST