DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, DC vs GT Playing 11: Shai Hope could replace David Warner, who is out of form, in Delhi Capitals' Playing 11, Spencer Johnson might come in place of Omarzai or Noor

Anish Kumar New Delho
DC vs GT LIVE FULL SCORECARD

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to snap their incosistent run in the league , when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs GT encounter is going to be battle between two spin-heavy sides. Delhi and Gujarat boast two of the league’s most feared spin attacks.
So how will the batting sides look to counter them today?
The key for Titans with the bat will be trying to have a left-hander at the crease at all times, primarily Sai Sudharsan and David Miller. While Kuldeep has performed well against both RHBs and LHBs, Axar’s returns diminish significantly bowling to LHBs so far in IPL 2024.
While Rashid Khan remains a difficult bowler to counter, both Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore have weaknesses. Noor's record against Right Handed batters is not impressive. A left-right combination will be key for DC, however they’ve struggled to maintain that with Warner’s form - only 27% of their deliveries have been faced by LHBs, the lowest percentage in the league. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024: DC vs GT Playing 11 prediction
DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
[Impact sub: Abishek Porel]
GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier]
DC vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Titans captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of DC vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, DC vs GT Live streaming
DC vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the DC vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:13 PM

GT’s Misfiring Middle Order

5:57 PM

Gill’s struggles against the Capitals

5:48 PM

Capitals’ lack of new ball consistency

5:43 PM

Is Rishabh Pant really back?

5:37 PM

Warner’s Pace Struggles continue

5:29 PM

Delhi Capitals Spinners by Batter Type - IPL 2024

5:05 PM

Focus on Pant's captaincy in today's match

5:03 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Gujarat

6:13 PM

GT’s Misfiring Middle Order

Gujarat Titans have struggled with the bat so far this season, particularly in games in which Shubman Gill has failed to fire.
 
When Gill doesn’t fire, the responsibility falls on the Titans Middle Order to help set a platform for the likes of Tewatia and Rashid Khan to explode at the death. In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Titans No.3-5 batters performed admirably, averaging over 30 in both seasons with strike rates in excess of 130. This season however Titans No.3-5 batters have averaged just 19 with the bat while striking at 115, no side’s No.3-5 have scored slower and only RCB have a lower average.
 
Pressure will be on the returning David Miller to bring some stability to the Middle Order, he’s still trying to find the form he showed in the 2022 and 2023 seasons that helped push the Titans to the final on both occasions.

5:57 PM

Gill’s struggles against the Capitals

Shubman Gill averages 29.2 against Delhi Capitals across his 13 innings, only against Chennai Super Kings (26.7) does he have a lower average. His strike rate of 127 against the Capitals is also nothing to write home about.
 
Gill has failed to fire in his last three games against the Capitals, with scores of 14(13), 6(7) and 8(6) - dismissed by Anrich Nortje in two of those three innings. Nortje has a strong head-to-head against Gill, with 3 dismissals in 6 innings at an average of 11.3. Should Gill survive the early pace threat, he should be able to nullify the Capitals spin duo of Kuldeep and Axar - he’s not been dismissed by either of them across 69 balls faced combined.

5:48 PM

Capitals’ lack of new ball consistency

Delhi Capitals conceded a world record 125-0 inside the Powerplay in their last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma putting them to the sword.
 
In their previous game, Delhi managed to restrict today’s opponents to 30-4 on their way to bowling them out for 89 in Ahmedabad.
 
This lack of consistency has plagued them throughout the season - on the face of it they have the second highest bowling economy in Overs 1-6, however this is in part due to having the two most expensive Powerplay displays - they also own three of the four best Powerplay displays in terms of economy rate this season…which version of the Capitals will turn up today?

5:43 PM

Is Rishabh Pant really back?

There have been calls for Rishabh Pant to return to the India setup for the T20 World Cup following his bright start to IPL 2024. However, there are still some areas of his game that clearly haven’t returned to his pre-injury levels.
 
Pant has started his innings relatively slowly in IPL 2024, striking at just 119 in his first 10 balls at the crease - well below the tournament first 10 balls strike rate of 135. His jittery start and inability to kick on really cost DC during their mammoth chase attempt against SRH.
 
Pant has also struggled slightly against leg spin, an area of his game which is arguably one of his strongest in the T20 format. This year he’s striking at just 129 against leg spin, his third lowest for an IPL campaign. He’s also been dismissed three times by leg spin, his joint most in an IPL season.
The Rashid Khan test today will give further indication as to his current T20 performance levels.

5:37 PM

Warner’s Pace Struggles continue

David Warner has lacked form so far in IPL 2024, particularly recently with scores of 1, 8, 10 and 18 across his last four innings in the competition.

Warner’s troubles have come as a result of his diminishing record against pace. So far this season all seven of his dismissals have come against the quicks, against whom he’s averaging just 20 and striking at 139.
 
His inability to play through the early spells of quick bowling while keeping up his attacking intent has also limited his ability to impact the game against spinners, which is arguably one of the biggest parts of his game.
 
So far he’s faced just 18 deliveries of spin bowling from a total of 122 balls - a percentage of 15% which is his lowest in an IPL campaign.

5:29 PM

Delhi Capitals Spinners by Batter Type - IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals Spinners by Batter Type - IPL 2024
Bowler RHBs LHBs
Wfits Avg Eco Wfits Avg Eco
Axar Patel 4 30.5 6.1 2 34.5 8.62
Kuldeep Yadav 7 14.2 7.4 3 17.3 8

5:05 PM

Focus on Pant's captaincy in today's match

Rishabh Pant's leadership skills will be under scrutiny as a struggling Delhi Capitals would seek a much-improved performance from their bowlers when they take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans.
 
It was not an ideal homecoming for Pant as after two consecutive wins, DC slumped to a 67-run loss against a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Saturday.
 
The loss saw DC slip to the eighth position with three wins and five defeats. They very well know they can't afford to falter if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive.
 
Against SRH, Pant erred in his decisions a few times, starting from the toss as he misjudged the dew factor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and decided to bowl first.
 
Pant's decision to hand the second over to Lalit Yadav, was even more contentious as SRH were off to a blazing start, scoring a record 125 for no loss in the powerplay.
 
On the personal front, Pant wasn't in his element as he struggled for timing en route a painstaking 44 off 35 balls while chasing a mammoth score.

5:03 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Gujarat

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans.
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsGujarat Titans

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

