DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to snap their incosistent run in the league , when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs GT encounter is going to be battle between two spin-heavy sides. Delhi and Gujarat boast two of the league’s most feared spin attacks.

So how will the batting sides look to counter them today?

The key for Titans with the bat will be trying to have a left-hander at the crease at all times, primarily Sai Sudharsan and David Miller. While Kuldeep has performed well against both RHBs and LHBs, Axar’s returns diminish significantly bowling to LHBs so far in IPL 2024.

While Rashid Khan remains a difficult bowler to counter, both Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore have weaknesses. Noor's record against Right Handed batters is not impressive. A left-right combination will be key for DC, however they’ve struggled to maintain that with Warner’s form - only 27% of their deliveries have been faced by LHBs, the lowest percentage in the league. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

IPL 2024: DC vs GT Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

[Impact sub: Abishek Porel]

GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier]

DC vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Titans captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of DC vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Live streaming

DC vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the DC vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here