IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25 (Thursday). When the last time, the two teams met each other, Sunrisers posted the highest total in IPL history.



SRH vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

Total matches played: 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

SRH vs RCB head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Total matches played: 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0



SRH vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru

Matches played: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 5

Abandoned: 1

Hyderabad Stadium key stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 73 Matches won batting first 32 Matches won batting second 41 Average first innings total 161 Runs per over 26.41 Runs per wicket 8.09 Highest total recorded 277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024 Lowest total recorded 80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013

IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 4 Average first innings score 181.2 Average first innings winning score 189.3 Average powerplay score 52.6 Average death-over score 51.1

IPL 2024 Stats

Matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings total: 221

Average second innings total: 206

Hyderabad report for SRH vs RCB match

The Hyderabad wicket is expected to assist spinners, with pacers not getting much of assistance at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

However, the Hyderabad pitch does provide little bit of seam movement in the powerplay. At the same time, the hard new ball comes easily onto the bat, which allow the batters to hit through the line.

The dew also might play a role, thus toss also become quite significant to determine the victory of a team.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs RCB IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on April 24. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent.