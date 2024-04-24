IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25 (Thursday). When the last time, the two teams met each other, Sunrisers posted the highest total in IPL history.
SRH vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
- Total matches played: 24
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 13
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10
- No result: 1
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RCB head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- Total matches played: 8
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 6
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru
- Matches played: 9
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 3
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 5
- Abandoned: 1
Hyderabad Stadium key stats
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|73
|Matches won batting first
|32
|Matches won batting second
|41
|Average first innings total
|161
|Runs per over
|26.41
|Runs per wicket
|8.09
|Highest total recorded
|277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013
|IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|181.2
|Average first innings winning score
|189.3
|Average powerplay score
|52.6
|Average death-over score
|51.1
IPL 2024 Stats
- Matches: 2
- Matches won batting first: 1
- Matches won batting second: 1
- Average first innings total: 221
- Average second innings total: 206
Hyderabad report for SRH vs RCB match
The Hyderabad wicket is expected to assist spinners, with pacers not getting much of assistance at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
However, the Hyderabad pitch does provide little bit of seam movement in the powerplay. At the same time, the hard new ball comes easily onto the bat, which allow the batters to hit through the line.
The dew also might play a role, thus toss also become quite significant to determine the victory of a team.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs RCB IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on April 24. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent.