DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, DC vs GT Playing 11: Shai Hope could replace David Warner, who is out of form, in Delhi Capitals' Playing 11, Spencer Johnson might come in place of Omarzai or Noor
Anish Kumar New Delho
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to snap their incosistent run in the league , when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The DC vs GT encounter is going to be battle between two spin-heavy sides. Delhi and Gujarat boast two of the league’s most feared spin attacks.
So how will the batting sides look to counter them today?
The key for Titans with the bat will be trying to have a left-hander at the crease at all times, primarily Sai Sudharsan and David Miller. While Kuldeep has performed well against both RHBs and LHBs, Axar’s returns diminish significantly bowling to LHBs so far in IPL 2024.
While Rashid Khan remains a difficult bowler to counter, both Noor Ahmad and Sai Kishore have weaknesses. Noor's record against Right Handed batters is not impressive. A left-right combination will be key for DC, however they’ve struggled to maintain that with Warner’s form - only 27% of their deliveries have been faced by LHBs, the lowest percentage in the league.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024: DC vs GT Playing 11 prediction
DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
[Impact sub: Abishek Porel]
GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier]
DC vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Titans captain Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of DC vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, DC vs GT Live streaming
DC vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
5:29 PM
Delhi Capitals Spinners by Batter Type - IPL 2024
|Delhi Capitals Spinners by Batter Type - IPL 2024
|Bowler
|RHBs
|LHBs
|Wfits
|Avg
|Eco
|Wfits
|Avg
|Eco
|Axar Patel
|4
|30.5
|6.1
|2
|34.5
|8.62
|Kuldeep Yadav
|7
|14.2
|7.4
|3
|17.3
|8
5:05 PM
Focus on Pant's captaincy in today's match
Rishabh Pant's leadership skills will be under scrutiny as a struggling Delhi Capitals would seek a much-improved performance from their bowlers when they take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans.
It was not an ideal homecoming for Pant as after two consecutive wins, DC slumped to a 67-run loss against a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Saturday.
The loss saw DC slip to the eighth position with three wins and five defeats. They very well know they can't afford to falter if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive.
Against SRH, Pant erred in his decisions a few times, starting from the toss as he misjudged the dew factor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and decided to bowl first.
Pant's decision to hand the second over to Lalit Yadav, was even more contentious as SRH were off to a blazing start, scoring a record 125 for no loss in the powerplay.
On the personal front, Pant wasn't in his element as he struggled for timing en route a painstaking 44 off 35 balls while chasing a mammoth score.
5:03 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Gujarat
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:02 PM IST