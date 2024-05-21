IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather pitch report

Its time for the RCB fans to back their team one more time as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) aiming for seventh consecutive win when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Rajasthan's campaign took a downward trend after success in the first half of IPL 2024. RR regiestered their previous victory in IPL 2024 on April 27, when they registered 7-wicket win over LSG.

When the two teams faced each other in the league stage of IPL 2024, Rajasthan emerged victorious by 6 wickets.

RR vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an advantage as they have won 15 out of 31 matches against Rajasthan's 13.

Total matches played: 31

Rajasthan Royals won: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 15

No result: 2

Abandoned: 1

RR vs RCB head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total matches played: 2

Rajasthan Royals won: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

RR vs RCB head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Total matches played: 10

Rajasthan Royals won: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 3

No result: 2

Abandoned: 1

RR vs RCB head-to-head in Jaipur

Matches played: 9

Rajasthan Royals won: 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 4

Abandoned: 0

Rajasthan vs Bengaluru head-to-head stats venue-wise

RR vs RCB head-to-head venue wise Venues Matches played RR won RCB won No result Abandoned Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 - 2 - - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 4 3 2 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 - - Newlands 1 - 1 - - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 - - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 9 5 4 - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 - - SuperSport Park 1 1 - - - Wankhede Stadium 2 - 2 - -

Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 33 Matches won batting first 15 Matches won batting second 18 Average first innings total 167.76 Runs per over 8.62 Runs per wicket 28.21 Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023 Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 4 Matches won batting second 6 Average first innings score 188.7 Average first innings winning score 195.55 Average powerplay score 57.6 Average death-over score 53

IPL 2024 key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings total: 175

Average second innings total: 171

Narendra Modi Stadiun pitch report for RR vs RCB match

The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be dual in the nature. However, batters can hit the ball on the up once the game progresses.

Guwahati weather forecast during RR vs RCB IPL match

According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on May 22. However, dew might play a role in the second innings due to high humidity.