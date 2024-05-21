Check Orange and purple cap holders in Indian Premier League 2024 here

With Virat Kohli set to play at least one more match, the RCB batter in all likelihood will end as the top run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohil, who is having the orange cap, has accumulated 708 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 155.60. He has hit five fifties and one century.
Kohli is followed by CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and SRH's Travis Head 533. While Gaikwad will not play any role in the IPL 2024 given his team is knocked out of the tournament, Head could play at least two games (Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 if they lose the match first one).
Top 10 highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4S
6S
1
Virat Kohli RCB
14
14
3
708
113*
64.36
455
155.6
1
5
59
37
2
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK
14
14
3
583
108*
53
413
141.16
1
4
58
18
3
Travis Head SRH
12
12
1
533
102
48.45
265
201.13
1
4
61
31
4
Riyan Parag RR
14
12
3
531
84*
59
348
152.58
0
4
38
31
5
Sai Sudharsan GT
12
12
1
527
103
47.91
373
141.28
1
2
48
16
6
K L Rahul LSG
14
14
0
520
82
37.14
382
136.12
0
4
45
19
7
Sanju Samson RR
14
13
4
504
86
56
322
156.52
0
5
47
23
8
Nicholas Pooran LSG
14
14
6
499
75
62.38
280
178.21
0
3
35
36
9
Abhishek Sharma SRH
13
13
1
467
75*
38.92
223
209.41
0
3
35
41
10
Sunil Narine KKR
13
12
0
461
109
38.42
252
182.93
1
3
46
32
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Already eliminated Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is having the purple cap with most 24 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who will play no part in the ongoing edition given his team is failed to make it the playoffs.
KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy is at the 4th spot in the list of IPL 2024 highest wicket-takers, with 18 wickets. He will play at least two matches in the tournament and could bridge the 6 wickets gap between him and Harshal Patel.