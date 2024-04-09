Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Fifty vs KKR to help Gaikwad's decision-making as captain- Morgan

IPL 2024: Fifty vs KKR to help Gaikwad's decision-making as captain- Morgan

Rutiraj Gaikwad had a great game, right from the toss to captaincy decisions, getting the spinners on after the powerplay, he was exceptional today, says Eoin Morgan

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58-ball 67 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game here will not only make him a confident batter but also an assured captain, feels World Cup winning former England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Gaikwad, who has taken over leadership duties from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, had scores of 15, 1, 46 and 26 in the first four games before striking big against KKR on Monday, whi was his first half-century of the current season.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This innings (67 vs KKR) will build a huge amount of belief and confidence for him (Gaikwad) in his game. Playing an innings like this, early in the tournament will give him a lot of reassurance on his decision-making and pass on a message to the team," Morgan, a JioCinema TATA IPL expert, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Morgan, who had led KKR to the final of the 2021 IPL, was happy to see the CSK skipper in sublime touch.

"He is a classy player, we have seen that for a long time now and it is great to see him in such touch. He had a great game, right from the toss to captaincy decisions, getting the spinners on after the powerplay, he was exceptional today. "
 


Among other experts, former India pacer RP Singh lauded Jadeja for bowling with exceptional control.

"The best part about Jadeja's bowling is he bowls at a good length and the pace at which he bowled today was great. He left no doubt as to who the best performer of the match was, took a couple of catches, got three wickets, and gave an all-round performance."

His former India teammate Robin Uthappa was happy to see Daryl Mitchell slowly fitting into the shoes of Ambati Rayudu, who was stellar during his time at the CSK.

"This is what you want from a player coming in at number three and play the role that Ambati Rayudu did for CSK, playing aggressively, maintaining the momentum of the game while building important partnerships for the team and he played that role well today," Uthappa said.

"He (Mitchell) was very pro-active in his innings today. Before this innings, he took a little bit more time but today he adjusted the attack, took the pressure off Gaikwad, especially in that over where he played the reverse-sweep at the end," Uthappa concluded.
 

Also Read

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

IPL 2024: Gaikwad's captaincy was most impressive against RCB - Gavaskar

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Playing 11 - Chennai make three changes in their XI

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Playing 11 - Chennai made three changes in their XI

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: Injured Mayank Yadav likely to miss LSG's next match on April 12

IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

IPL 2024 today's match: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Virat Kohli to Jadeja: Top 15 players with most catches in IPL history

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chennai Super KingsIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story