IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11,live match time,streaming

An exciting match will be on cards when Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 9 (Tuesday). Punjab are coming in the match on the back of superb victory RCB when two uncapped players -- Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh -- steered the team to victory. Hyderabad have lost two and won as many matches, and are at the fifth spot on IPL 2024 points table.



If Liam Livingstone has recovered from his injury, then he could replace Sikander Raza in Punjab's Playing 11.



IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan,Jonny Bairstow,Prabhsimran Singh,Sam Curran,Jitesh Sharma,Shashank Singh,Sikandar Raza,Harpreet Brar,Ashutosh Sharma,Harshal Patel,Kagiso Rabada

Impact player: Arshdeep Singh

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head,Abhishek Sharma,Aiden Markram,Shahbaz Ahmed,Heinrich Klaasen,Nitish Kumar Reddy,Abdul Samad,Pat Cummins,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Impact player: Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab vs Hyderabad head-to-head

Total matches played: 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 14

Punjab Kings won: 7

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 23 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the PBKS vs SRH live toss take place on Tuesday (April 9)?





In IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs SRH live match start on April 9?

The Punjab vs Hyderabad live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the PBKS vs SRH IPL match in India for free.