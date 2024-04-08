IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

Check CSK vs KKR live score and match updates here
- Total matches played: 21
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 14
- Punjab Kings won: 7
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
- Matches played: 6
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4
- Punjab Kings: 2
- Matches played: 8
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
- Punjab Kings: 1
PBKS vs SRH venue-wise head to head
|PBKS vs SRH head-to-head record venue-wise
|Stadium name
|Matches Played
|Punjab Kings won
|Sunrisers Hyderabad won
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|6
|2
|4
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|8
|1
|7
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|0
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats
|Matches
|1
|Matches won batting first
|0
|Matches won batting second
|1
|Average first innings total
|174
|Runs per over
|8.92
|Runs per wicket
|23.4
|Highest total recorded
|177/6 by PBKS vs DC in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|174/9 by DC vs PBKS in 2024
|T20 Stats and Records at Mullanpur Stadium
|Matches
|23
|Matches won batting first
|15
|Matches won batting second
|8
|Average first innings total
|148
|Average second innings total
|116
|Highest total recorded
|238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
|Lowest total recorded
|53/10 by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT