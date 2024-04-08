Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

Punjab vs Hyderabad head-to-head: Punjab and Hyderabad have came across each other in 31 occassions so far with the latter winning 14 matches. Punjab Kings have managed to win only seven matches.

IPL 2024: Kings vs Sunrisers head-to-head records
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at PCA new Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigard. This will the first time the two teams will be playing against each other at the new stadium in Chandigarh. 

Check CSK vs KKR live score and match updates here

PBKS vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Punjab and Hyderabad have came across each other in 31 occassions so far with the latter winning 14 matches. Punjab Kings have managed to win only seven matches.

  • Total matches played: 21
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 14
  • Punjab Kings won: 7
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Mohali

  • Matches played: 6
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4
  • Punjab Kings: 2

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

  • Matches played: 8
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
  • Punjab Kings: 1


PBKS vs SRH venue-wise head to head 

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head record venue-wise
Stadium name Matches Played Punjab Kings won Sunrisers Hyderabad won
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 6 2 4
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 8 1 7
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 0
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0




Mullanpur Stadium IPL record


Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats
Matches 1
Matches won batting first 0
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings total 174
Runs per over 8.92
Runs per wicket 23.4
Highest total recorded 177/6 by PBKS vs DC in 2024
Lowest total recorded 174/9 by DC vs PBKS in 2024


T20 Stats and Records at Mullanpur Stadium
Matches 23
Matches won batting first 15
Matches won batting second 8
Average first innings total 148
Average second innings total 116
Highest total recorded 238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
Lowest total recorded 53/10 by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT


Mullanpur pitch report for PBKS vs SRH match

Mullanpur's wicket is expected to assist batters like it did during PBKS vs DC match (3:30 PM start game). With PBKS vs SRH game set to start in the evening, the dew might into play as well.


Mullanpur weather forecast during PBKS vs SRH IPL match

The Chandigarh weather is expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket on April 9. The evening temperature will be around 18 degree celcius. The humidity in the night will be at 18-19 per cent.

Also Read

IPL 2024 GT vs SRH Highlights: Miller-Mohit star as Titans beat Hyderabad

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Playing 11 - Chennai made three changes in their XI

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Playing 11 - Kane replaces Miller; Raza in for Liam

IPL 2024 SRH vs MI Highlights: Hyderabad hold nerves to win historic match

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH preview: Punjab face Hyderabad in mid-table clash

IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams joins Delhi Capitals as replacement for Brook

IPL 2024 - I like it when people expect me to win matches: Yash Thakur

CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Deshpande strikes first ball, Salt departs for golden duck

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav injured vs GT as burden of supreme pace mounts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story