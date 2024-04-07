IPL to international cricket: Top 10 fastest deliveries bowled in history





Mayank Yadav is the newest cricket sensation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his raw pace and thanks to this, he has now entered the list of the fastest 10 deliveries ever bowled in the history of cricket. The list is topped by Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar.

Here are the top 10 fastest deliveries ever bowled in the history of cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar 161.3 kmph

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery in cricket's history when he cloaked a delivery at 161.3 kmph against England in the year 2003.

Shaun Tait 161.1 kmph

Australia's Shaun Tait nearly threatened to beat Akhtar's record in 2010 when he bowled a ball at 161.2 kmph against England.

Brett Lee161.1 kmph

But before Tait, even Brett Lee of Australia tried to beat Akhtar but was unable to he bowled at 161.1 kmph against New Zealand in 2005.

Jefferey Thompson 160.6 kmph

Who bowled fastest delivery in IPL 2024?



Mayank Yadav bowled fastest Fastest delivery in IPL 2024 Sl No Player Teams Ball Speed (Kph) 1 Mayank Yadav LSG 156.7 2 Mayank Yadav LSG 155.8 3 Nandre Burger RR 153 4 Gerald Coetzee MI 152.3 5 Alzarri Joseph RCB 151.2 6 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 150.9 Even before the arrival of the Akhtars, Lees and Taits, Jefferey Thompson of Australia was the first player to touch the 160kmph mark when he bowled at 160.6 kmph against West Indies in 1975.

Mitchell Starc 160.4 kmph

The fourth Australia in the 160kmph club is Mitchell Starc who bowled at 160.4 kmph against New Zealand in 2015.

Andy Roberts 159.5 kmph

Andy Roberts, one of the four fierce pacers of the West Indies during the 1970s and 80s, bowled at 159.5 kmph against Australia in 1975.

Fidel Edwards 157.7 kmph





Who bowled fastest delivery in Indian Premier League history?



Shaun Tait bowled fastest delivery in IPL history.



Fastest delivery in IPL history Sl No Player Ball Speed (Km/H) 1 Shaun Tait 157.7 2 Lockie Ferguson 157.3 3 Umran Malik 157 4 Mayank Yadav 156.7 5 Mayank Yadav 155.8 6 Anrich Nortje 156.2 7 Anrich Nortje 154.8 8 Dale Steyn 154.4 9 Kagiso Rabada 154.2 Fidel Edwards is the second West Indian in the list of the top 10 fastest bowlers in the history of cricket. Edwards bowled at 157.7 kmph and was unable to break Roberts' record. This happened against South Africa in 2003.

Mitchell Johnson 156.8 kmph

Mitchell Joshon tried to touch the 160 kmph mark to continue Australia's dominance in the list but could deliver at only 156.8 kmph against England in 2013

Mayank Yadav 156.7 kmph

Mayank Yadav became the first Indian to clock over 155 in the history of cricket as not only once, but twice went over that mark and bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He cloaked 156.7 kmph.

Mohd Sami 156.4 kmph