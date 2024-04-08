Sensex (    %)
                             
Virat Kohli to Jadeja: Top 15 players with most catches in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli has the most number of catches in IPL history. Jadeja becomes the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to take 100 catches

Most catches in IPL history

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravindra Jadeja became the fifth player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 100 catches. Jadeja also became the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to take 100 catches. Jadeja reached the milestone of 100 catches on April 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Suresh Raina was the first CSK player to complete 100 catches in IPL.

On being asked about his views on his 100th catch, jadeja said that he desn't count catches.

Jadeja returned with the figues of 3 for 18 in his four overs against KKR.
 
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli has the most number of catches in IPL history. He has 110 catches in 242 matches.  


Other than, Kohli, Raina and Jadeja, two players from Mumbai Indians have 100 catches in Indian Premier League.

Top 15 players with most catches in Indian Premier League history
Player Span Mat Inns Ct Max Ct/Inn
Virat Kohli (RCB) 2008-2024 242 240 110 3 0.458
Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 204 109 3 0.534
Kieron Pollard (MI) 2010-2022 189 189 103 2 0.544
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 2008-2024 231* 230 100 4 0.434
Rohit Sharma (DC/MI) 2008-2024 247 247 100 3 0.404
Shikhar Dhawan (DC/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 221 221 98 3 0.443
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008-2021 184 130 90 3 0.692
David Warner (DC/SRH) 2009-2024 181 180 84 4 0.466
Manish Pandey (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH) 2008-2023 170 170 81 3 0.476
DJ Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) 2008-2022 161 160 80 3 0.5
Faf du Plessis (CSK/RCB/RPS) 2012-2024 135 134 74 4 0.552
David Miller (GT/KXIP/RR) 2012-2024 124 124 72 4 0.58
Ajinkya Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 2008-2024 177* 177 70 2 0.395
Hardik Pandya (GT/MI) 2015-2024 127 127 68 3 0.535
Suryakumar Yadav (KKR/MI) 2012-2024 140 140 64 3 0.457

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

