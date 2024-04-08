Virat Kohli to Jadeja: Top 15 players with most catches in IPL history





Ravindra Jadeja became the fifth player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 100 catches. Jadeja also became the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to take 100 catches. Jadeja reached the milestone of 100 catches on April 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Suresh Raina was the first CSK player to complete 100 catches in IPL.On being asked about his views on his 100th catch, jadeja said that he desn't count catches.



Jadeja returned with the figues of 3 for 18 in his four overs against KKR.







Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli has the most number of catches in IPL history. He has 110 catches in 242 matches.

Other than, Kohli, Raina and Jadeja, two players from Mumbai Indians have 100 catches in Indian Premier League.