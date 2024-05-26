IPL 2024 final: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming & telecast

In final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming win their their title when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today (May 26). Meanwhile, Sunrisers are expecting to win their second title, that too under the captaincy of yet another Australian, Pat Cummins. The only IPL trophy SRH won came during the captaincy of David Warner in 2016.

Battle of tacticians: Gambhir vs Cummins

The IPL 2024 final is not only a final being played between two teams, but it is also a clash of two master tacticians -- KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and SRH captain Pat Cummins.

Marquee sporting clashes always pit one leader against another but this IPL final will be about Gambhir's brain, which is always ticking against a captain who has transcended boundaries to turn into a leader of men.

Somewhere along the line, KKR's Shreyas Iyer, who is playing his second final as captain, has turned into bit of a side-show as a global cricketing royalty in Cummins faces an IPL czar in Gambhir.

A decade ago, no one would have placed a bet on Cummins being a captain and winning the ODI World Cup, World Test Championship and Ashes in a space of six months, and now, leading SRH to their maiden IPL title would be the icing on the cake.

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

KKR Playing 11 probables: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

[Impact substitute: Anukul Roy/Nitish Rana]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

[Impact substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed/Umran Malik]

Kolkata vs Hyderabad head-to-head ahead of IPL 2024 final

Total matches played: 27

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) final live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in Indian Premier League 2024 final today?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in final of IPL 2024.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live toss take place on Sunday (May 26) in final of IPL 2024?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST today. The toss might see some delay if IPL 2024 closing ceremony will take place.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live match start on May 26?

The Knight Riders vs Sunrisers live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the KKR vs SRH IPL final match in India for free.