IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai pitch and weather report

It is time for the biggest match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Both teams have had a terrific season.
While Kolkata won nine and lost only three of their 14 league matches, Hyderabad won eight and lost five. They met once at the league stage and then again in the first qualifier at the playoffs. On both occasions, Kolkata got the better of the team from Hyderabad. Hence, the orange brigade would be looking to make it third time lucky. They won a great Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals to reach the final.
KKR vs SRH head-to-head in IPL history
Hyderabad and Kolkata have played against each other in 27 matches. The Knight Riders have had quite a domination against the Hyderabad side, winning 18 and losing only nine matches.
Total matches played: 27
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 18
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 9
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head at different venues
|KKR vs SRH head-to-head venue-wise
|Venues
|Matches played
|KKR won
|SRH won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Eden Gardens
|10
|7
|3
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|7
|4
|3
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|2
|-
KKR vs SRH head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
The two teams have met only once before at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and it is the Knight Riders who won that game.
KKR vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad
Matches played: 7
Kolkata Knight Riders: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3
KKR vs SRH head-to-head in Kolkata
Matches played: 10
Kolkata Knight Riders: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 3
MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL record
|City
|Chennai
|Country
|India
|Also or previously Known as
|Chepauk Stadium, Madras Cricket Club Ground
|First Match
|23/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|24/05/24
|Matches Played
|84
|Matches Won Batting First
|49 (58.33%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|35 (41.67%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|42 (50.00%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|42 (50.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|127
|M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings)
|03/04/2010 v Rajasthan Royals
|Best Bowling
|05/05/24
|A Madhwal (Mumbai Indians)
|24/05/2023 v Lucknow Super Giants
|Highest Team Innings
|246/5 (Chennai Super Kings)
|03/04/2010 v Rajasthan Royals
|Lowest Team Innings
|70 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|23/03/2019 v Chennai Super Kings
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|201/6 (Punjab Kings)
|30/04/2023 v Chennai Super Kings
|Average Runs per Wicket
|26.26
|Average Runs per Over
|8.03
|Average Score Batting First
|164.5
Chennai pitch report for the KKR vs SRH Final match
The Chennai pitch during Qualifier 2 showed that if there was no dew present, it was a gold mine for spinners in the second half as the ball was gripping. Even if pacers bowled slower deliveries, it held up in the wicket, making it difficult for the batters to play the big shots.
In the first innings though, the wicket remained good with the ball coming nicely into the bat. Thus, a similar wicket is expected for the final as well.
Chennai weather forecast during the KKR vs SRH Final IPL match
It is going to remain cloudy in the evening in Chennai on May 26. There will be 100 per cent cloud cover and hence the dew will be minimal, again forcing the captains to win the toss and try and bat first.
The temperatures will be between 34 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 61 per cent at 7 pm to 68 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.