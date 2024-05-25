IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final: A look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's road to finale

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made it to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, marking the fourth occasion on which the team from Hyderabad is in the final of the richest cricket league in the world. Hyderabad, under Pat Cummins, will be eyeing to replicate their 2016 season in which they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

This season has been one of the most entertaining ones by the franchise. More often than not, they found themselves hitting boundaries and sixes. They also surpassed 200 on seven occasions, the most by any side in one season of the league. They have also hit 175 sixes, the most by any side in any T20 league in the history of cricket.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here's how the Sunrisers Hyderabad travelled on their road to the final:

One 200 followed by another

It is interesting to note that on two occasions when the Sunrisers scored 200 in one match, they made sure it was two in a row at least by scoring it in the second game as well. When they lost by four runs against Kolkata Knight Riders by scoring 204, they posted 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in the very next game. They won the next one.

Similarly, when the Orange brigade hit 287 against RCB, they followed it up with 266/7 against the Delhi Capitals. In both these games, SRH won by a comfortable margin.



All SRH results in IPL 2024



OPPOSITION DATE SRH SCORE OPP SCORE RESULT VENUE KKR 23/03/24 204/7 208/7 KKR WON BY 4 RUNS KOLKATA MI 27/03/24 277/3 246/5 SRH WON BY 31 RUNS HYDERABAD GT 31/03/24 162/8 168/3 GT WON BY 7 WKTS AHMEDABAD CSK 05/04/24 166/4 165/5 SRH WON BY 6 WKTS HYDERABAD PBKS 09/04/24 182/9 180/6 SRH WON BY 2 RUNS MULLANPUR RCB 15/04/24 287/3 262/7 SRH WON BY 25 RUNS BENGALURU DC 20/04/24 266/7 199 SRH WON BY 67 RUNS DELHI RCB 25/04/24 171/8 206/7 RCB WON BY 35 RUNS HYDERABAD CSK 28/04/24 134 212/3 CSK WON BY 78 RUNS CHENNAI RR 02/05/24 201/3 200/7 SRH WON BY 1 RUN HYDERABAD MI 06/05/24 173/8 174/3 MI WON BY 3 WKTS MUMBAI GT 08/05/24 NA NA MATCH ABANDONED HYDERABAD PBKS 19/05/24 215/6 214/5 SRH WON BY 4 WKTS HYDERABAD KKR 21/05/24 159 164/2 KKR WON BY 8 WKTS AHMEDABAD RR 24/05/24 175/6 139/7 SRH WON BY 36 RUNS CHENNAI

Close shaves for the Orange brigade

The Cummins-led side also faced tough encounters where they escaped loss by a very thin margin. After making 182/9, Cummins and Co were given a scare by Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, who took Punjab to 180, and Hyderabad managed a mere two-run win.

However, the closest encounter for the Hyderabad side was against Rajasthan Royals, where they lost by just one run.

Changing fortunes in the Playoffs

In the playoffs, the team from Telangana was mauled in the first Qualifier as they were beaten by eight wickets with 37 balls to spare. Their target of 160 looked insignificant against the big-hitting Sunrisers.

However, after travelling from Ahmedabad to down south in Chennai, the fortunes changed for the Sunrisers as they won by 36 runs, defending a mediocre-looking total of 175.