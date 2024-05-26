Business Standard
Full list of IPL winners, their captains and runner-ups in league's history

For Hyderabad, it will be their third trophy as Deccan Chargers, which used to represent Hyderabad before Sun Group got ownership of the city's franchise in 2013, had won the title in 2009

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 8:54 PM IST
The Indian Premier League will see the winner of its 17th season on Sunday, May 26 when either Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be crowned champions of IPL 2024. 


If KKR wins the trophy, it will be their third in the history of the richest cricket league. On the other hand, if SRH can pull this one off, it will be their second IPL trophy after winning the title in 2016. 
However, for Hyderabad city, it will be their third trophy as Deccan Chargers, which used to represent Hyderabad before Sun Group got the ownership of the city's franchise in 2013, had won the title in 2009. Thus it is a fight of the third IPL title between the cities of Kolkata and Hyderabad. 


Apart from these two, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the IPL trophy five times each. The Rajasthan Royals, which won the inaugural season of the IPL in 20008, have one trophy to their credit and Gujarat Titans are the newest winners of the title after they won it in their inaugural season in 2022 as well. 

While MI won all its titles under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Chennai did so under MS Dhoni. RR won their only title under Shane Warne and Hardik Pandya won the trophy for the Titans. Gautam Gambhir was the captain of KKR during their both title-winning seasons. He is now the mentor of the team. Deccan Chargers won their only trophy under Adam Gilchrist's captaincy while Hyderabad lifted the cup with David Warner as their captain. Thus only Indian and Australian players have won the IPL trophy as captains.

IPL winners list and captain, runner-ups and key stats
Year Winner Captain Runner up Number of IPL teams Orange Cap (Runs) Purple cap (Wickets) Player of the tournament
2024 TBD TBD TBD 10 Virat Kohli (741) Harshal Patel (24) TBD (Most valuable player)
2023 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Gujarat Titans 10 Shubman Gill (890) Mohammed Shami (28) Shubman Gill (Most valuable player)
2022 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Rajasthan Royals 10 Jos Buttler (863) Yuzvendra Chahal (27) Jos Buttler ( Most valuable player)
2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata Knight Riders 8 Ruturaj Gaikwad (635) Harshal Patel (32) Harshal Patel (Most valuable player)
2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals 8 KL Rahul (670) Kagiso Rabada (30) Jofra Archer
2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Rising Pune Supergiants 8 David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Kings XI Punjab 8 Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 9 Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Chennai Super Kings 9 Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians 8 Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchirst Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warner Chennai Super Kings 8 Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson

First Published: May 26 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

