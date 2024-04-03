Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL match on April 4: GT vs PBKS
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
In Match 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4 (Thursday). With two wins in three games, Gujarat Titans have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 points table if manage to win against Punjab.

GT vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history

Gujarat and Punjab have played against each other on three occasions. Gujarat managed to win two of the three matches while PBKS won only one game.

Total Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Punjab Kings won: 1

Gujarat vs Punjab head-to-head in Vizag

GT vs PBKS match on April 4 will be the first time when the two teams will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at Mohali

Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Punjab Kings won: 0

Ahmedabad Stadium stats

Highest innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
Team Total Opposition Year
GT 233 MI 2023
GT 227 LSG 2023
GT 214 CSK 2023
KKR 207 GT 2023
GT 207 MI 2023


Lowest innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
Team Total Opposition Year
RR 102 SRH 2014
GT 125 DC 2023
PBKS 129 KKR 2021
RR 130 RCB 2015
RR 130 GT 2022
DC 130 GT 2023
Highest individual score by a batsman at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL
Batsman Score Opposition Year
Shubman Gill 129 MI 2023
J Buttler 106 RCB 2022
Shubman Gill 101 SRH 2023
MA Agarwal 99 DC 2021
Sai Sudharsan 96 LSG 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium
City Ahmedabad
Country India
Also or previously Known as Sardar Patel Stadium, Gujarat Stadium
First Match 20/03/2010
Last T20 Match 31/03/2024
Matches Played 29
Matches Won Batting First 14 (48.28%)
Matches Won Batting Second 15 (51.72%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 13 (44.83%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 16 (55.17%)

Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs PBKS match

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be dual-paced like the previous two games at the venue in IPL 2024. The pitch eases up in the second session and the ball comes on the bat. In the two matches played so far in IPL 2024, the team batting first has managed to score not more than 168 runs. However, GT defended 168 runs against Mumbai.

Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs PBKS IPL match

There is no chance of rainfall in Ahmedabad on April 4. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius with humidity at 80 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

