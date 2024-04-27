IPL 2024: GT vs RCB head-to-head, pitch report, Ahmedabad weather forecast

In Match 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 28 (Sunday). Both teams are coming into the match on the back of close defeats. While Gujarat are coming back into the match after suffering a defeat, Bengaluru will look to continue their momentum after snapping six-match losing streak.
It took Rashid Khan a while to start making an impact in the IPL 2024, but in the last three games, he has been exceptional. Rashid has a stellar record against each and every one of the star bats for RCB. Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis have both been dismissed three times by him.
This season, Rashid has been dangerous against right-handed hitters, allowing over one run per over. Mahipal Lomror is the lone left-hander that RCB has used in their last two contests.
Having said that, RCB has significantly improved their performance this season against spin compared to the previous two. Thanks mostly to Rajat Patidar, they have struck at over 175 and averaged over 40 against leg spin. However, Virat's struggle against spinners is a major cause of concern for RCB.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head venue-wise
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head venue-wise
At Venues
Matches played
Gujarat Titans won
Mumbai Indians won
Brabourne Stadium
1
1
-
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
1
1
-
Wankhede Stadium
1
-
1
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats
Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats
Numbers
Matches
31
Matches won batting first
14
Matches won batting second
17
Average first innings total
170.1
Runs per over
8.47
Runs per wicket
27.11
Highest total recorded
233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded
89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024
IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
4
Matches won batting second
6
Average first innings score
181.7
Average first innings winning score
192.2
Average powerplay score
53.2
Average death-over score
49.7
IPL 2024 Stats at Motera Stadium
Matches: 4
Matches won batting first: 1
Matches won batting second: 3
Average first innings total: 155
Average second innings total: 156
Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs RCB match
The Ahmedabad pitch has behaved differently in the four matches played at the venue. While Gujarat were bundled out for a score below 100 in the last match at Narendra Modi Stadium, the score in excess of 180 runs were achieved in Ahmedabad. However, GT vs RCB game being the first day match at the venue, spinners are likely to play a huge role.
Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs RCB IPL match
According to accuweather.com, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be good for the game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 35°C on the match day with 44% humidity.