Punjab to Rajasthan: Highest successful run-chase in IPL, T20 cricket

Punjab Kings broke Rajasthan Royals' record of highest successful run-chase on April 26. Check highest successful run-chases in IPL and T20 cricket history here

Punjab Kings
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Punjab Kings broke Rajasthan Royals' record of highest successful run-chase on April 26. The Chandigarh-based franchise chased down a 262-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders with 8 balls to spare at Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata. This is the second time a team chased down a total in excess of 200 runs in Kolkata.

In Indian Premier League history, Rajasthan Royals held the previous record for chasing down 224 against KKR at Eden Gardens recently, equalling the record they had set against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.

Led by Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred, Punjab not only registered highest successful runchase in IPL but also set a new world record for the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket on April 26.
 
PBKS bettered South Africa's 259/4 against West Indies in March last year.



Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 261/6 but PBKS completed the chase with eight balls to spare.

KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).

The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total.

In reply, PBKS too were off to a great start and scored 93 runs for the loss of Prabhsimran Singh's wicket in the powerplay.

Prabhsimran blazed away to a 20-ball 54 before getting run out. Bairstow continued his brutal onslaught to help PBKS pull off a stunning win. Bairstow (108 off 48 balls) was well-supported by the in-from Shashank Singh who smashed 68 in only 28 balls.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 261/6 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 75, Sunil Narine 71).

Punjab Kings: 262/2 in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 108, Prabhsimran Singh 54, Shashank Singh 68).

Tap here to check KKR vs PBKS full scorecard

Highest successful IPL run-chases
Team Target Score Overs Opposition Date Venue
Punjab Kings 262 262-2 18.4 Kolkata Knight Riders April 26, 2024 Kolkata
Rajasthan Royals 224 226/6 19.3 Kings XI Punjab Sep 27, 2020 Sharjah
Rajasthan Royals 224 224/8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders April 16, 2024 Kolkata
Mumbai Indians 219 219/6 20 Chennai Super Kings May 1, 2021 Delhi
Rajasthan Royals 215 217/7 19.5 Deccan Chargers April 24, 2008 Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad 215 217/6 20 Rajasthan Royals May 7, 2023 Jaipur
Mumbai Indians 215 216/4 18.5 Punjab Kings May 3, 2023 Mohali
Mumbai Indians 213 214/4 19.3 Rajasthan Royals April 30, 2023 Mumba




Highest successful T20 run-chases
Team Target Score Overs Opposition Date Venue
South Africa 259 259/4 18.5 West Indies Mar 26, 2023 Centurion
Middlesex 253 254/3 19.2 Surrey June 22, 2023 The Oval
Australia 244 245/5 18.5 New Zealand Feb 16, 2018 Auckland
Bulgaria 243 246/4 19.4 Serbia June 26, 2022 Sofia
Multan Sultans 243 244/6 19.1 Quetta Gladiators March 10, 2023 Rawalpindi

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

