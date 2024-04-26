Punjab to Rajasthan: Highest successful run-chase in IPL, T20 cricket

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 261/6 but PBKS completed the chase with eight balls to spare.
KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).
The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total.
In reply, PBKS too were off to a great start and scored 93 runs for the loss of Prabhsimran Singh's wicket in the powerplay.
Prabhsimran blazed away to a 20-ball 54 before getting run out. Bairstow continued his brutal onslaught to help PBKS pull off a stunning win. Bairstow (108 off 48 balls) was well-supported by the in-from Shashank Singh who smashed 68 in only 28 balls.
|Highest successful IPL run-chases
|Team
|Target
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Date
|Venue
|Punjab Kings
|262
|262-2
|18.4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|April 26, 2024
|Kolkata
|Rajasthan Royals
|224
|226/6
|19.3
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sep 27, 2020
|Sharjah
|Rajasthan Royals
|224
|224/8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|April 16, 2024
|Kolkata
|Mumbai Indians
|219
|219/6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|May 1, 2021
|Delhi
|Rajasthan Royals
|215
|217/7
|19.5
|Deccan Chargers
|April 24, 2008
|Hyderabad
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|215
|217/6
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|May 7, 2023
|Jaipur
|Mumbai Indians
|215
|216/4
|18.5
|Punjab Kings
|May 3, 2023
|Mohali
|Mumbai Indians
|213
|214/4
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|April 30, 2023
|Mumba
|Highest successful T20 run-chases
|Team
|Target
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Date
|Venue
|South Africa
|259
|259/4
|18.5
|West Indies
|Mar 26, 2023
|Centurion
|Middlesex
|253
|254/3
|19.2
|Surrey
|June 22, 2023
|The Oval
|Australia
|244
|245/5
|18.5
|New Zealand
|Feb 16, 2018
|Auckland
|Bulgaria
|243
|246/4
|19.4
|Serbia
|June 26, 2022
|Sofia
|Multan Sultans
|243
|244/6
|19.1
|Quetta Gladiators
|March 10, 2023
|Rawalpindi