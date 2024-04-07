IPL 2024: LSG vs GT head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast





Check LSG vs GT full scorecard after 7:30 PM IST here In match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 7 (Sunday). It will be the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Lucknow are coming off a win while Gujarat lost to Punjab Kings in a thriller at home.

LSG vs GT Head to head in IPL history

Lucknow and Gujarat have played against each other in four matches. Gujarat will take confidence from the fact that it has not lost even once against the Lucknow side in those four meetings.

Total matches played: 4

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 0

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

Matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 0



LSG vs GT head-to-head in Gujarat

Matches played: 1

Gujarat Titans: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 0

Ekana Cricket Stadium IPL Stats

Matches 8

Matches won batting first 6

Matches won batting second 1

Average first innings total 154

Runs per over 7.64

Runs per wicket 21.65

Highest total recorded 193/6 by LSG vs PBKS in 2024

Lowest total recorded 108/10 by LSG vs RCB in 2023

Lucknow pitch report for LSG vs GT match

The Lucknow pitch in the first game showed that it has improved from last year as the team batting first scoured nearly 200 runs and the one chasing also threatened to get close before the Mayank Yadav storm halted the Punjab Kings. Thus for this game too, the pitch would be batting-friendly.

Lucknow weather forecast during LSG vs GT IPL match