IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back from their big loss in their last match when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 7). Delhi have registered only one win in their four matches while Mumbai are yet to get off the mark in their first three.

Suryakumar Yadav was declared fit and he joined the Mumbai side ahead of their match against the Capitals. As he was seen practising, he would surely feature in the Mumbai playing 11 in place of Naman Dhir, who has failed to deliver so far.

As for the Capitals, Mukesh Kumar, who was out with an injury, might be able to make a comeback in this game in place of Sumit Kumar. Since Kuldeep is suffering from an injury, Pravin Dubey might be played at Rasikh Salam's place.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal,

Impact Players: Kwena Maphaka

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar/ Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam/ Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Impact substitute - Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai vs Delhi head-to-head

Total matches played: 33

Delhi Capitals won: 15

Mumbai Indians won: 18

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

