IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav likely play vs Rajasthan on April 27 - Morkel

Lucknow Super Giants are planning to bring back pace sensation Mayank Yadav in their next IPL fixture at home against Rajasthan Royals on April 27, bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed here on Monday.

Following a spectacular start to IPL with three-fors against each of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mayank was sidelined by "soreness in lower abdominal area" since April 7.



On the eve of their return leg clash against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, Morkel said Mayank had stayed back in Lucknow and is set to return against Rajasthan Royals.

"He stayed behind in Lucknow just to give him that extra two-three days without travelling," Morkel told reporters here.

"He is with (assistant coach) Lance Klusener and the rest of the guys in Lucknow, training and getting ready. So I think, anything from the next game onwards, we'll look to bring him back in," he added.

Morkel said Mayank's recent start in bowling shows promising progress, with efforts now directed towards hitting the 150 kmph mark consistently.

"He's coming along very nicely. We're very happy with his progression. He started bowling three-four days ago, so for him it's just a matter now, of course of him, the expectation is greater, (given) that he bowls every ball at 150 kmph.

"It's just to really get his body and his mind in that sort of state where he's confident, running and bowling all four overs at a tight pace."



The defending champions Chennai Super Kings suffered an eight-wicket defeat at Lucknow in their previous outing.

Morkel is aware that the IPL heavyweights will hope to get their record straight after returning home.

"They plan well, and they've got a coach and they've got the experience of MS (Dhoni) and all the international players.

"It is definitely a team that you need to be on the money from ball one. You can't afford to give them that momentum, because once you give that momentum away from them, or once they have momentum, it's very hard to pull the game back.

"We'll have to be confident, especially after beating them with eight wickets in the last game. It's a team that you can't afford to be in a back foot, so from a mental point of view, we'll have to stand up in all the battles, in all departments, with bat, ball and field," Morkel added.