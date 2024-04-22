Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Blow for Delhi Capitals! Mitchell Marsh ruled out of remainder of IPL 2024

Blow for Delhi Capitals! Mitchell Marsh ruled out of remainder of IPL 2024

Marsh has featured in only four out of DC's eight matches this season so far, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 160.52 besides bagging a wicket in three innings.

Mitchell Marsh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to a hamstring injury, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed on Monday.

Marsh had already flown back home on April 12 to get a consultation with Cricket Australia's medical team and is currently recuperating in Perth.

With the 32-year-old expected to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States in June, the pull out from IPL makes sense.

"I don't think he'll be coming back. There's a certain cut-off point with replacement players. Cricket Australia were keen to have him at home to start his recovery process, and we sent him back as soon as we could," Ponting said here during DC's media day.

"They've been managing his rehab for a couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day, and it seems it's taken a little longer than he first thought to get over it. I don't think the T20 World Cup would be an issue."

DC is currently placed eighth in the 10-team points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

