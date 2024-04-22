Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League. He has 200 scalps to his name in 153 matches. Chahal also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chahal becomes the first bowler in Indian Premier League history to take 200 wickets. Mohammad Nabi was his 200th scalp in IPL when he removed the Afghani all-rounder during RR vs MI match on April 22, 2024.