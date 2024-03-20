IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement

Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia.



As for Warrier, the 32-year-old has played five IPL matches since 2019, grabbing two wickets at an economy of 7.88.

"His replacement, Sandeep Warrier, has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac."



GT will be his fourth IPL franchise, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

GT will play their IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians on March 24 here.

