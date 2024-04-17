Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

Punjab vs Mumbai head-to-head: Punjab and Mumbai have played against each other in 32 matches. There has been neck and neck fight with Mumbai edging out the team from Punjab by just one win

IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 18 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

Mumbai and Punjab have always managed to produce thrilling encounters and the head-to-head battle between the two teas suggests the same as there has been an even fight for supremacy in the battle of North and West. Both teams are coming on the back of a loss and have four points to their kitty. They are in the bottom half of the points table and only a win could help them revive their fortunes 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

PBKS vs MI Head to head in IPL history

Punjab and Mumbai have played against each other in  32 matches. There has been neck and neck fight between the two sides with Mumbai edging out the team from Punjab by just one win. While MI has 16 wins, the Kings have won on 15 occasions and would look to make it 16 this time around. 

Total matches played: 31
Mumbai Indians won: 16
Punjab Kings won: 15
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
 

PBKS vs MI head-to-head in Mullanpur, Mohali

This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the newly built base of Punjab- the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. 

Punjab vs Mumbai head-to-head at different venues

  Results Kings XI Punjab Stats Mumbai Indians Stats  
  P KXI MI T
Overall 31 15 16 -
Match Types        
T20 Match 31 15 16 -
At Venues        
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 -
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - -
Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 - 2 -
Kingsmead 1 1 - -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - -
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 9 4 5 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 - 2 -
SuperSport Park 1 - 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 10 5 5 -
In Countries        
India 26 13 13 -
South Africa 2 1 1 -
United Arab Emirates 3 1 2 -

PBKS vs MI head-to-head in IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

Matches played: 9
Mumbai Indians: 5
Punjab Kings: 4
PBKS vs MI head-to-head in Mumbai 

Matches played: 10
Mumbai Indians: 5
Punjab Kings: 5

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium IPL record

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 3
Matches won batting first 1
Matches won batting second 2
Average first innings total 167.67
Runs per over 8.49
Runs per wicket 22.49
Highest total recorded 182/9 by SRH vs PBKS in 2024
Lowest total recorded 147/8 by PBKS vs RR in 2024
Matches won batting first 1
Matches won batting second 2
Average first innings score 167.7
Average first innings winning score 182
Average powerplay score 43.7
Average death-over score 57.1

Mullanpur, Mohali pitch report for the PBKS vs MI match

In the three games at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the pitch has behaved in three different manners. While in the day game, it remained a true batting wicket in the match between Delhi and Punjab. Later in the game between Hyderabad and the hosts Punjab, the wicket showed slowness. And its true attributes were seen in the Punjab vs Rajasthan game where the spinners and cutter bowlers were enjoying good support from the wicket. Another slow wicket is expected at this venue and 170 could be a challenging total. 

Mullanpur, Mohali weather forecast during the PBKS vs MI IPL match

There will be clouds in the sky on April 18 at Mullanpur. However, they will clear up as the evening progresses. The temperatures will be between 29 and 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 30 per cent at 7 pm to 49 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.

Also Read

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 - Livingstone still recovering from injury

IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR Playing 11- Powell replaces Jos Buttler, Taide Dhawan

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Playing 11 - Kane replaces Miller; Raza in for Liam

IPL 2024 points table, top batters and top bowlers after DC vs GT match

IPL 2024 GT vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ishant strikes early, gets Gill caught

IPL 2024: Flying to Turkey cheaper than watching RCB play in Bengaluru

IPL 2024: Why is Jake Fraser-McGurk a blessing in disguise for Capitals?

IPL 2024 - GT vs DC Playing 11: David Miller returns to Gujarat's XI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Punjab KingsMumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueIPLBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story