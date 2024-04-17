IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

In match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 18 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Mumbai and Punjab have always managed to produce thrilling encounters and the head-to-head battle between the two teas suggests the same as there has been an even fight for supremacy in the battle of North and West. Both teams are coming on the back of a loss and have four points to their kitty. They are in the bottom half of the points table and only a win could help them revive their fortunes

PBKS vs MI Head to head in IPL history

Punjab and Mumbai have played against each other in 32 matches. There has been neck and neck fight between the two sides with Mumbai edging out the team from Punjab by just one win. While MI has 16 wins, the Kings have won on 15 occasions and would look to make it 16 this time around.

Punjab vs Mumbai head-to-head at different venues



Results Kings XI Punjab Stats Mumbai Indians Stats P KXI MI T Overall 31 15 16 - Match Types T20 Match 31 15 16 - At Venues Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - - Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 - 2 - Kingsmead 1 1 - - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 - - Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 9 4 5 - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 - 2 - SuperSport Park 1 - 1 - Wankhede Stadium 10 5 5 - In Countries India 26 13 13 - South Africa 2 1 1 - United Arab Emirates 3 1 2 - This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the newly built base of Punjab- the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

PBKS vs MI head-to-head in IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Matches played: 9

Mumbai Indians: 5

Punjab Kings: 4

PBKS vs MI head-to-head in Mumbai

Matches played: 10

Mumbai Indians: 5

Punjab Kings: 5

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium IPL record

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 3 Matches won batting first 1 Matches won batting second 2 Average first innings total 167.67 Runs per over 8.49 Runs per wicket 22.49 Highest total recorded 182/9 by SRH vs PBKS in 2024 Lowest total recorded 147/8 by PBKS vs RR in 2024 Matches won batting first 1 Matches won batting second 2 Average first innings score 167.7 Average first innings winning score 182 Average powerplay score 43.7 Average death-over score 57.1

Mullanpur, Mohali pitch report for the PBKS vs MI match

In the three games at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the pitch has behaved in three different manners. While in the day game, it remained a true batting wicket in the match between Delhi and Punjab. Later in the game between Hyderabad and the hosts Punjab, the wicket showed slowness. And its true attributes were seen in the Punjab vs Rajasthan game where the spinners and cutter bowlers were enjoying good support from the wicket. Another slow wicket is expected at this venue and 170 could be a challenging total.

Mullanpur, Mohali weather forecast during the PBKS vs MI IPL match

There will be clouds in the sky on April 18 at Mullanpur. However, they will clear up as the evening progresses. The temperatures will be between 29 and 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 30 per cent at 7 pm to 49 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.